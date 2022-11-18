Experience on plus side for Monarch boys' basketball team

Denison-Schleswig’s bid to reach the boys’ state basketball tournament in Class 3A fell one game short a year ago.

With four returning starters and six of the top 10 players in the rotation back on the court, the Monarchs will enter the 2022-23 winter campaign with some lofty expectations.

A year ago, D-S went 7-3 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference, good for third place behind co-conference champions Harlan and Lewis Central, which finished with identical 9-1 league marks.

In postseason play, the Monarchs knocked off both LC (48-36) and Harlan (73-68) at Harlan to advance to the substate title game versus a Carroll High squad that qualified for the state tournament with a 74-55 victory over the Monarchs at Atlantic.

That loss ended the season for D-S at 15-10 overall under veteran head coach Derek Fink, who will begin his 10th season at the helm this winter with a career record of 104-100.

“With the experience and quality of players we have returning, we hope to continue to compete for a conference title, be a top seed in our substate, and make a run in the postseason tournament,” commented Fink, who will be joined on the bench by first-year assistant coach Spencer Pauley.

“Having four out of five starters returning and six of the top 10 in our rotation is a big key of having experience to start the season and understanding the expectations and challenges for the upcoming season,” he added.

“Managing those expectations and playing with a little of a bullseye on our back throughout the season and taking everyone’s best shot each night will be a challenge our guys need to be ready for,” remarked Fink.

Returning starters for D-S are 6-1 senior guard Carson Seuntjens, 6-1 senior guard/forward Jaxon Wessel, 6-1 junior point guard Luke Wiebers and 6-8 junior forward Lance Arkfeld.

D-S returns its top three scorers from a year ago in Seuntjens, Wiebers and Arkfeld.

Seuntjens, a two-year starter, averaged 14.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game a year ago en route to being a unanimous first-team all-conference selection.

Seuntjens, recognized as the Denison Bulletin and Review’s All-Area Player of the Year last season, also knocked down a team-high 30 three-point field goals

Wiebers averaged 10.2 points per game a year ago and led the Monarchs with 74 assists (3.4 p/g) and steals with 50 (2.3 p/g).

Wiebers also drained 19 three-point baskets en route to earning second-team all-conference recognition.

Arkfeld was an all-conference honorable mention selection last winter after averaging 8.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. He led the Monarchs with 13 shot blocks as well.

Wessel averaged 5.7 points, 4.1 boards, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game a year ago. He tied Wiebers with 19 three-point baskets to his credit.

Other returning lettermen for Fink are 6-3 senior forward Gavin Hipnar and 5-10 junior guard Jake Fink.

Hipnar averaged 2.6 points and 3.6 rebounds per game a year ago, while Fink saw limited time as a Monarch reserve.

Filling out the varsity roster for D-S are 6-0 senior guard Lucas Segebart, 5-9 junior guard Gage Head and 5-10 junior guard Easton Emery.

“Defining and developing roles within our 2022-23 team is one of my concerns, as we’ll have to find the best way to utilize the guys we have coming back and guys that will need to take on larger roles this season,” Fink said.

When looking at the Hawkeye 10 race this season, Fink sees familiar teams like Harlan, Glenwood and Lewis Central at the top.

“I believe we will right there as well like we were last year. Red Oak was a state qualifier in Class 2A a year ago. Atlantic and Clarinda both will be talented and have the ability to knock off some of the top teams,” Fink stated.

“Once again, I think our league will be a grind night-in and night-out,” the Monarch boss remarked.

D-S will host East Sac County in an Iowa Hall of Pride scrimmage on Monday, November 21, before opening the regular season on Nov. 29 against Odebolt-Arthur/Battle Creek-Ida Grove at Denison.

“Basketball is long season. We need to prepare to be a better team than we were the day before and take that approach from November to March,” Fink said.

2022-23 Schedule

November

29 — vs. O-A/BC-IG

December

1 — at Storm Lake; 3 — vs. Kuemper Catholic; 9 — vs. Harlan; 16 — at Clarinda; 20 — vs. Red Oak

January

2 — vs. Mid-Prairie at Wells Fargo Arena (Des Moines); 3 — at Kuemper Catholic; 6 — at Creston; 13 — vs. Boone; 17 — at Lewis Central; 20 — at C.B. St. Albert; 24 — at Harlan; 27 — vs. Shenandoah; 31 — at Spencer

February

3 — at Atlantic; 4 — vs. Carroll; 9 — vs. AHST/Walnut; 10 — vs. Glenwood; 14 — vs. Atlantic