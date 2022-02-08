Fast start by Carroll buries Monarch girls in nonconference affair

The Denison-Schleswig girls shot just 28 percent from the field and committed 21 turnovers in a 67-38 nonconference loss to Carroll High on Saturday at Carroll.

The 29-point defeat dropped D-S to 9-10 overall on the season.

Carroll bolted out to a 25-5 first-quarter lead and went into halftime with a 41-13 advantage over Adam Mich’s D-S club, which played much better in the second half after being outscored by only one point at 26-25 over the final 16 minutes.

The Monarchs shot 40 percent from three-point range with six makes in 15 tries, but converted only 5-of-25 attempts from two-point territory for 20 percent.

D-S was 10-of-17 at the free throw line.

Carroll, on the other hand, was 10-of-22 from behind the three-point arc and 25-of-59 overall from the floor for 42 percent.

The Tigers were 7-of-11 at the foul line and

turned the ball over only six times in the win.

Kiana Schulz paced the D-S girls with nine points, adding four rebounds.

Sophie Sonnichsen tallied seven points and two boards. Kira Langenfeld had six points and four boards before going to the bench with five fouls.

Lauren Bowker also had six points. Whitlee Auen contributed four points, seven boards and two assists.

Cambri Brodersen finished with three points, four assists, one board and one steal.

Addison Inman had two points and four boards, while Hannah Slater finished with one point, eight boards and one assist.

“Carroll came out on fire by hitting eight threes in the first half. That got us into a hole that we just couldn’t recover from,” commented Mich.

“Carroll cooled off in the second half and we shot a little better after halftime,” he added.

“It was a physical game and we didn’t do a very good job of handling that in the first half. We did a much better job in the second half of handling their pressure and getting good looks at the basket,” Mich remarked.

JV results

Carroll won the junior varsity game, 67-33.

Taylor Totten led D-S with eight points. Olivia Meyer added six points, five boards and three steals.

Lauren Bowker also had five points, while Mayah Slater finished with five points as well.

Score by Quarters

D-S.......................5 8 15 10 - 38