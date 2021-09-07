Fillies knock off Monarch girls in four games

Denison-Schleswig traveled to Shenandoah on Thursday night and suffered a 3-1 Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball loss to the Fillies.
Shenandoah won game one, 25-15, but D-S then took game two by a 25-21 margin to make it a 1-1 tie.
The host Fillies then took the match with victories of 25-21 in game three and 25-18 in game four, as the Monarchs fell to 0-2 in Hawkeye 10 play, 1-5 overall in matches and 3-12 in games.
Kaylie Baker led all D-S servers by going 20-of-20 with three aces.
Teryn Fink was 15-of-17 with two aces. Sophie Sonnichsen was 12-of-13 with one ace. Hannah Slater finished 8-of-10 and Anna Wiges was 8-of-11 with one ace.
Kaitlyn Bruhn paced the Monarch hitters with 10 kills in the four sets.
Slater added seven kills, while Sonnichsen and Kira Langenfeld each had six kills. Claire Leinen also had five kills and Autumn Nemitz four.
Leinen had a team-high 17 assists. Baker was one back with 16 assists.
Wiges led the Monarchs with 31 digs. Sonnichsen had 16 digs. Fink added 12 digs and Leinen had 10 on the night.
Slater and Langenfeld each had one solo block.
JV results
The D-S junior varsity girls won two straight games over Shenandoah, winning 25-10 and 25-20.
Ashlyn Herrig went 9-of-11 in serving with two aces.
Haley Huebert, Jordyn Linn and Leigha Brungardt all were 8-of-8 at the service line.
Brungardt and Addison Inman each tallied two kills. Linn led the team with three assists.
Heubert had a team-high nine digs. Herrig added seven digs.
Freshmen results
Shenandoah defeated the D-S freshmen 25-11, 25-16.