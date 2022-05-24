Fink walk-off single leads Monarchs past Sioux City North

A walk-off victory for Denison-Schleswig, as Ty Fink’s single to right field scored Devin Fink with one out in the eighth inning for a 5-4 Monarch victory over Sioux City North in nonconference baseball action on Friday night at Denison.

The win moved Travis Wessel’s D-S squad to 2-1 overall on the young season.

Both teams tallied five hits on the night.

North led 4-2 when D-S plated two runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie it at 4-4.

The Monarchs escaped danger in the top of the eighth when the Stars put runners on first and second with one out, but were unable to push the go-ahead run across.

Then in the last of the eighth, Devin Fink walked and eventually got to third on a pair of passed balls.

Ty Fink then stepped to the plate and delivered a single over North’s right fielder scoring Devin Fink with the winning run.

“It was exciting and a good victory for the boys,” commented Wessel.

“We had some different guys in the lineup and they performed well. It’s going to take some time, but they’re starting to come together,” he added.

“I thought Jaxon Wessel threw very well for us tonight. He threw seven strong innings and had to take him out because of the pitch count. Hunter Emery came in and did a great job in relief,” the Monarch boss stated.

Wessel allowed four runs on four hits, struck out nine and walked three. Emery gave up just one hit, struck out one and walked one.

On the night, D-S stranded a total of six runners with North leaving nine men on.

Trey Brotherton led the Monarchs at the plate by going 2-for-3 with a double, one run batted in and one run.

Wyatt Johnson was 1-for-3 with two runs.

Ty Fink was 1-for-2 with the game-winning RBI in the eighth, while Easton Emery finished 1-for-2 as well at the plate.