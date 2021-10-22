First-year Monarch runner Mendlik qualifies for state cross country

On a cold, windy and rainy afternoon on Wednesday, the Denison-Schleswig cross country teams competed in a Class 3A state-qualifying meet hosted by Le Mars at the Prairie Rose Golf Course at Brunsville.
For both the girls and boys, the top three teams and top 15 individuals qualified for the state meet with the 3A portion scheduled for Friday, October 29, at the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course at Fort Dodge.
The D-S girls tallied 269 points and placed 11th overall out of the 13 teams involved.
Glenwood garnered the team championship for the girls with 59 points and will be joined at the state meet by second-place Spencer (67) and third-place MOC-Floyd Valley (71).
On the boys’ side, D-S placed 11th as well with 271 points.
The Glenwood boys will join their counterpart at the state meet, as the Rams took first place with 56 points.
Also heading to Fort Dodge for the boys will be runnerup MOC-Floyd Valley (60) and third-place Sioux Center (95).
Girls’ results
Freshman Lola Mendlik’s outstanding season will be extended, as the first-year varsity runner qualified for the state meet after placing fifth overall out of 90 runners on Wednesday in a time of 20 minutes, 07.26 seconds.
MOC-Floyd Valley senior Emily Haverdink earned the individual title in 19:30.26.
"Mendlik fought through rain, wind and cold temperatures. She poured so much of her offseason into running and it paid off in her first year as a high school runner," commented Denison-Schleswig assistant coach Nate Pardun.
"We are looking forward to see what she can accomplish at Fort Dodge," he added.
The Class 3A girls’ race at the state meet on Oct. 29 is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
Junior Claire Miller ran 50th for D-S on Wednesday in 22:45.42.
Freshman Emily Bahnsen ran 61st in 23:37.29.
Senior Juliana Barajas
and junior Lauren Bowker ran 76th and 77th, respectively, in 25:23.67 and 25:32.58.
Sophomore Abby Gutierrez took 80th in 25:50.34, while senior Jazmine Iglesias wound up 84th in 26:32.98.
Boys’ results
Junior Leo Flores paced the D-S boys on Wednesday placing 28th overall out of 82 athletes in 18:00.52.
Winning the individual title was MOC-Floyd Valley senior Sam May, who crossed first in 16:33.06.
Senior Ricky Ledesma was the No. 2 runner for D-S on Wednesday with a 40th-place finish in 18:38.58.
Junior Ethan Perrien ran 52nd in 19:08.48.
Senior Esteban Castellanos finished 75th in 20:39.99.
Junior Brian Ibarra and freshman Ethan Olsen were right behind Castellanos in 76th and 77th, respectively, in times of 20:41.78 and 20:45.89.
Freshman Yohannes Brihane rounded out the runners for D-S by placing 81st in 21:50.15.
Complete results from Wednesday’s meet are below.
Individual State Qualifiers
Girls
1. Emily Haverdink, MOC-Floyd Valley, 19:30.26; 2. Madelyn Berglund, Glenwood, 19:31.51; 3. Peyton Morey, Spencer, 19:39.14; 4. Moriah Knapp, Algona, 19:45.04; 5. Lola Mendlik, Denison-Schleswig, 20:07.26; 6. Brenna Fisher, Spencer, 20:08.39; 7. Katelyn Krieger, Spirit Lake Park, 20:13.75; 8. Eli Van Der Werff, MOC-Floyd Valley, 20:19.52; 9. Brooklyn Stanley, Sioux City Heelan, 20:26.07; 10. Brooklyn Schultz, Glenwood, 20:29.49; 11. Biyanca Dokter, MOC-Floyd Valley, 20:34.90; 12. Aryana Dokter, MOC-Floyd Valley, 20:37.37; 13. Delaney Saulsbury, Sioux City Heelan, 20:41.52; 14. Rachel Mullenix, Glenwood, 20:46.02; 15. Aliza Edwards, Spencer, 20:51.37
Boys
1. Sam May, MOC-Floyd Valley, 16:33.06; 2. Bryant Keller, Glenwood, 16:35.01; 3. Liam Hays, Glenwood, 16:58.16; 4. Luiz Martinez, Storm Lake, 17:02.38; 5. Andrew Smith, Glenwood, 17:06.82; 6. Ryan Stundahl, Algona, 17:12.05; 7. Tyler Moon, Storm Lake, 17:16.32; 8. Trevor Jacobson, Humboldt, 17:19.64; 9. Isaiah Hulshof, MOC-Floyd Valley, 17:23.51; 10. Graham VandeVeget, Sioux Center, 17:24.47; 11. Carlos Rodriguez, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 17:25.94; 12. Tyson Blom, MOC-Floyd Valley, 17:27.25; 13. Easton VanDenBerg, Sioux Center, 17:31.42; 14. Hayden Gamble, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 17:32.54; 15. Jackson Chambers, Humboldt, 17:35.25
Final Team Standings
Girls
1. Glenwood 59; 2. Spencer 67; 3. MOC-Floyd Valley 71; 4. Sioux City Heelan 105; 5. Sioux Center 147; 6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 162; 7. Spirit Lake Park 226; 8. Algona 233; 9. Humboldt 245; 10. Le Mars 257; 11. Denison-Schleswig 269; 12. Boyden Hull-Rock Valley 298; 13. Storm Lake 315
Boys
1. Glenwood 56; 2. MOC-Floyd Valley 60; 3. Sioux Center 95; 4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 150; 5. Spencer 164; 6. Storm Lake 177; 7. Sioux City Heelan 184; 8. HUmboldt 198; 9. Algona 205; 10. Le Mars 213; 11. Denison-Schleswig 271; 12. Boyden-Hull-Rock Valley 351