First-year Monarch runner Mendlik qualifies for state cross country

On a cold, windy and rainy afternoon on Wednesday, the Denison-Schleswig cross country teams competed in a Class 3A state-qualifying meet hosted by Le Mars at the Prairie Rose Golf Course at Brunsville.

For both the girls and boys, the top three teams and top 15 individuals qualified for the state meet with the 3A portion scheduled for Friday, October 29, at the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course at Fort Dodge.

The D-S girls tallied 269 points and placed 11th overall out of the 13 teams involved.

Glenwood garnered the team championship for the girls with 59 points and will be joined at the state meet by second-place Spencer (67) and third-place MOC-Floyd Valley (71).

On the boys’ side, D-S placed 11th as well with 271 points.

The Glenwood boys will join their counterpart at the state meet, as the Rams took first place with 56 points.

Also heading to Fort Dodge for the boys will be runnerup MOC-Floyd Valley (60) and third-place Sioux Center (95).

Girls’ results