Five letterwinners return for IKM-Manning volleyball team

IKM-Manning struggled on the volleyball court a year ago, but second-year head coach McKaylie Croghan is expecting to see a lot of improvement with the 2021 season right around the corner.
"We have a great group of girls and they get along really well. That will definitely be a strength for us this year. We have some awesome leaders who have great attitudes," commented Croghan, who will be joined on the bench by longtime assistant coach Kevin Lahndorf.
A year ago, IKM-Manning went 0-8 in Western Iowa Conference play and won only three of 24 matches, while also finishing 10-53 in games.
"This group of girls is willing to try new things to better the team and they’re always wanting to learn more about the game," Croghan added.
The Wolves will bring back five returning letterwinners and seven girls in all who saw valuable time in the rotation.
Returning veterans are senior 5-5 senior setter Taylor Ferneding, 5-7 senior outside hitter Bianca Cadwell, 5-6 junior outside hitter/defensive specialist Macie Doyel, 5-7 junior setter Amber Halbur and 5-7 junior middle hitter Kylie Powers.
Two other girls who contributed throughout the rotation a year ago are 5-10 sophomore middle hitter Megan Williams and 5-3 sophomore Libero Eryn Ramsey.
Ferneding accumulated 113 assists and 62 digs a year ago, while connecting on 128 of 132 serves for 97 percent with seven aces to her credit.
Cadwell is the team’s top returning spiker with 72 kills a year ago. She was second on the team with 150 digs and was 139 of 152 with nine aces in serving.
Doyel had 48 digs a year ago, while hitting all 33 of her serves with one ace.
Halbur had a good 2020 season for the Wolves, as she led the team with 156 assists and was fourth in digs with 95.
Halbur also was among the team’s top servers a year ago, as she went 161 of 173 with a team-high 21 aces to her credit.
Powers had 46 kills and 30 digs last fall. She also hit 103 of 128 serves with nine aces and had a total of 19 blocks for the Wolves.
Filling out the varsity roster for IKM-Manning are 5-7 senior outside hitter Jessica Christensen, 5-4 senior defensive specialist Jersey Bexten, 5-7 senior outside hitter Katy Wooster, 5-3 junior defensive specialist Emmie Ring, 5-7 junior middle hitter Mabel Langel, 5-4 sophomore setter/defensive specialist Ella Richards and 5-10 sophomore right-side hitter Lexi Gruhn.
IKM-Manning will open its season on Tuesday, August 31, against East Sac County at Lake View.
ESC ended IKM-Manning’s season a year ago with a 3-0 victory over the Wolves in a Class 2A regional match at Lake View.
2021 Schedule
August
31 - at East Sac County
September
2 - vs. Boyer Valley; 9 - at Missouri Valley; 11 - Griswold Tournament; 14 - vs. Tri-Center; 16 - at Underwood; 21 - at Treynor; 23 - vs. Audubon; 30 - vs. AHST/Walnut
October
2 - Tri-Center Tournament at Neola; 5 - at Logan-Magnolia; 7 - vs. Oakland Riverside; 11-12-14 - Western Iowa Conference Tournament