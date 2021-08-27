Five letterwinners return for IKM-Manning volleyball team

IKM-Manning struggled on the volleyball court a year ago, but second-year head coach McKaylie Croghan is expecting to see a lot of improvement with the 2021 season right around the corner.

"We have a great group of girls and they get along really well. That will definitely be a strength for us this year. We have some awesome leaders who have great attitudes," commented Croghan, who will be joined on the bench by longtime assistant coach Kevin Lahndorf.

A year ago, IKM-Manning went 0-8 in Western Iowa Conference play and won only three of 24 matches, while also finishing 10-53 in games.

"This group of girls is willing to try new things to better the team and they’re always wanting to learn more about the game," Croghan added.

The Wolves will bring back five returning letterwinners and seven girls in all who saw valuable time in the rotation.

Returning veterans are senior 5-5 senior setter Taylor Ferneding, 5-7 senior outside hitter Bianca Cadwell, 5-6 junior outside hitter/defensive specialist Macie Doyel, 5-7 junior setter Amber Halbur and 5-7 junior middle hitter Kylie Powers.