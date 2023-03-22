The Denison-Schleswig boys have enjoyed tremendous success on the tennis court in recent years.

A year ago, the Monarchs claimed the Hawkeye 10 Conference and Class 1A District Tournament championships, while qualifying two tandems for the state doubles tournament.

D-S did lose its numbers one (Colin Reis) and three (Harrison Dahm) players to graduation, but Ratliff will return five of the top seven players from last year’s club that completed a perfect 9-0 regular season.

“We should have a pretty good year, but we’ll have to work hard to replicate the success from our previous two seasons,” commented Ratliff.

Back for D-S are five lettermen in seniors Carson Seuntjens, Wyatt Johnson and Gavin Hipnar and juniors Braden Curnyn and Blaine Brodsky.

Carson and Johnson competed in the Class 1A portion of the state doubles tournament last May at Waterloo and went 0-2 in matches to finish the year at 16-6 overall.

Seuntjens, Johnson and Hipnar are the team’s only seniors.

Besides Curnyn and Brodsky, other juniors out this year were junior varsity lettermen a year ago in Omar Abarca, Brandon Launderville, Alan Rivera, Danny Saldana, Adam Xiong and Jorge Zuniga.

Sophomore Hunter Pieper lettered at the JV level as a freshman.

Other sophomores out in 2023 are Adonay Arellano, Tag Okwer and Landon Seebeck.

D-S will have four freshmen players in Cesar Cardona, Jr., Cole Kastner, Ryder Lee and Tyson Stoppel.

2023 Schedule

March

30 — vs. Harlan, 4 p.m.

April

3 — at Cherokee, 4 p.m.; 4 — vs. Storm Lake, 4 p.m.; 11 — at Sioux City East, 4 p.m.; 13 — vs. Sioux City Heelan, 4 p.m.; Boone Tournament, 9 a.m.; 18 — at Atlantic, 4:30 p.m.; 24 — vs. C.B. St. Albert, 4 p.m.; 27 — Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament at Shenandoah, 9:30 a.m.

May

4 — at Kuemper Catholic at Carroll, 4 p.m.; 5 — vs. Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.