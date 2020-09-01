Five veterans back on court for IKM-Manning volleyball team

Under the direction of first-year head coach McKaylie Croghan, the IKM-Manning volleyball team will take the court tonight (Tuesday) for its 2020 season opener against East Sac County at Manning.
Croghan is a 2009 graduate of IKM-Manning High School. She previously spent six years as the head volleyball coach at Glidden-Ralston and one year as the junior high volleyball coach at IKM-Manning.
The Wolves return five letterwinners from last year’s squad that went 11-24 overall in matches and 33-61 in games under veteran head coach Kathy Lage, who retired after last season following a 34-year hall of fame career on the bench.
IKM-Manning also finished 2-6 in Western Iowa Conference matches a year ago.
Returning letterwinners are seniors Lauren Danner, Sierra Ferry and Bre Muhlbauer; junior Bianca Cadwell; and sophomore Nevaeh Boland.
Muhlbauer is the top hitter back for the Wolves after accumulating 66 kills last fall. She also had 14 total blocks.
Ferry had 57 kills a year ago and tallied 16 total blocks. Boland finished with 38 kills and was 111-of-128 at the service line with six aces.
Danner added 21 kills and had 55 digs last fall.
Cadwell was second on the team in assists with 178 in all.
"I have a good group of girls who are fun to be around. We’ve been working a lot on passing, so hopefully that is one of our strengths," commented Croghan.
"Overall, we have a very tough conference, so we will have to be ready to play every night," she added.
Filling out the varsity roster for IKM-Manning are senior Zoey Melton; juniors Macie Doyel, Taylor Ferneding, Jessica Christensen and Katy Wooster; and sophomores Amber Halbur and Kylie Powers.
2020 Schedule
September
1 - vs. East Sac County; 3 - at Boyer Valley; 10 - vs. Missouri Valley; 12- Griswold Tournament; 15 - at Tri-Center; 17 - vs. Underwood; 19 - Carroll High Tournament; 22 - vs. Treynor; 24 - at Audubon
October
1 - at AHST/Walnut; 3 - Tri-Center Tournament at Neola; 6 - vs. Logan-Magnolia; 8 - at Riverside; 12 -13, 15 - WIC Tournament