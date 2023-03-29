The Denison-Schleswig boys’ golf team will enter the 2023 spring season with five returning lettermen under the direction of veteran head coach John Heiden.

A total of 27 boys will make up this year’s roster with a breakdown of three seniors, five juniors, nine sophomores and 10 freshmen.

“With the experience of having five returning lettermen and three or four others with varsity experience, I feel that we will have a very competitive team,” commented Heiden.

“And judging from practice and the extra work the kids did on their own, I expect some of the younger golfers to challenge some of the veterans. There could be some pleasant surprises,” he added.

Returning lettermen for the Monarchs are seniors Colton Johannsen and Christian Schmadeke; junior Easton Emery; and sophomores Michael Collins and Cody Schulte.

“The key to a successful season will be to find golfers that can shoot in the 30s and 40s for nine holes and 70s and 80s for 18 holes consistently,” Heiden remarked.

“To do this, we will need to work on our putting and make improvements in our short game,” the Monarch boss stated.

Remington Lilleholm will fill out this year’s senior class.

Besides Emery, other juniors out are Quincy Mahrt, Kole Towne, Bradyn Schillerberg and Brody Schneider.

Joining Collins and Schulte in the sophomore class are Nash Langenfeld, Grayson Wilcox, Aiden March, Tyler Mullin, Brody Scheuring, Landon Wulf and Aydn Zenk.

This year’s freshmen are Jett Paulsen, Ryan Slechta, Roman Bygness, Gavin Schmadeke, Malachi Esteves, Aiden Eggeling, Dawson Stephens, Gavin Bral, Huntur Johannsen and Brock Schneider.

2023 Schedule April

3 — vs. Lewis Central, 4 p.m.; 4 — vs. Harlan, 4 p.m.; 11 — Shenandoah Tournament, 1:30 p.m.; 17 — Spencer Invitational, 11 a.m.; 18 — at Atlantic, 4:30 p.m.; 22 — Monarch Tournament at Denison, 9:30 a.m.; 24 — at Kuemper Catholic, 4 p.m.; 25 — vs. Carroll, 4 p.m.; 27 — at Lewis Central, 3:30 p.m.; 29 — Storm Lake Invitational, 9 a.m.

May

2 — Atlantic Tournament, 10 a.m.; 4 — Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament at Atlantic, 9 a.m.; 6 — Kuemper Catholic Invitational at Carroll, 8:30 a.m.;