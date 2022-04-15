Flores leads Monarchs to third-place finish at Carroll Co-Ed

The Denison-Schleswig boys took gold in four events on Monday, as the Monarchs netted 86 points for third place at the Carroll Co-Ed Relays.

Greene County claimed the team title with 99 points. IKM-Manning was second behind the Rams with 98.5 points.

Leo Flores was in on three first-place finishes to lead D-S on Monday.

Flores had the lone individual title for D-S, as he won the 800-meter run in two minutes, 08.68 seconds.

The Monarchs also won the 4x800, distance medley and 4x200 relays.

The 4x800 team of Flores, Esteban Castellanos, Ethan Perrien and Ricky Ledesma crossed first in 8:50.31.

The distance medley team of David Cardenas, Luke Wiebers, Jake Fink and Flores ran first in 3:51.23, while the 4x200 foursome of Anthony Arambula, Cardenas, Wiebers and Fink finished first in 1:36.24.

Picking up individual seconds were Garret Plagge in the shot put (41 feet, 6 inches) and Perrien in the 800 (2:10.06).

The Monarchs’ sprint medley relay team of Brailyn Desy, Fink, Cardenas and Wiebers ran second as well in 1:41.42.

The 4x100 relay team of Arambula, Cardenas, Wiebers and Fink took third in 47.33.

Individual fourths were earned by Ledesma in the 1,600-meter run (5:06.84) and Brian Ibarra in the 110-meter high hurdles (16.83) and 400-meter hurdles (1:03.73).

Taking fourth as well was the 4x400 relay foursome of Aidan Herbert, Dominik Garcia, Ibarra and Perrien in 3:49.91.

Final Team Standings