Follmann sparks BV girls past CAM

  • Updated
BV girls vs. CAM

The Boyer Valley girls defeated CAM for the second time this season on Wednesday night, as the Lady Bulldogs picked up a 7-5 Rolling Valley Conference softball victory at Dow City.

With the win, BV moved to 6-7 in RVC play and 9-8 overall.

Hayley Follmann went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored for BV.

Danyelle Hikins was 1-for-2 with one run batted in, one run scored and three stolen bases.

Maria Puck finished 1-for-3 with one RBI.

Talia Burkhart went 1-for-3 with one run and Anna Seuntjens was 1-for-3 with two runs scored.

Makenzie Dumbaugh won in the circle for BV, as she gave up five runs on 11 hits with two strikeouts and no walks.

