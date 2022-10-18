Fort Dodge wears down Monarchs in Class 4A, District 1

Fort Dodge senior quarterback Connor Carver accumulated 279 total yards of offense himself on Friday night, as the Dodgers recorded a 28-7 Class 4A, District 1 football victory over Denison-Schleswig at Denison.

The loss came on the final game at home for Kamari Cotton-Moya’s D-S squad, which fell to 2-2 in District 1 and 4-4 overall going into this Friday’s regular season finale at Webster City.

D-S opened the scoring at the 5:31 mark of the first quarter on an eight-yard touchdown pass from Luke Wiebers to Blaine Brodsky.

Carson Seuntjens’ PAT kick put D-S up 7-0 at the time.

That would be it scoring wise for D-S, as Fort Dodge would reel off 28 consecutive points, netting seven in the first quarter, 13 in the second and seven more in the third.

The Dodgers tallied 408 total yards on offense, including 241 yards rushing and 167 yards passing.

Carver led all Fort Dodge ballcarriers with 23 rushes for 139 yards with a one-yard touchdown run.

He also was 12-of-22 for 140 yards passing with two scoring throws of 17 and three yards to Grant Williams, who had four receptions for 59 yards, as well as a 27-yard scoring pass to Javion Jondle late in the fourth quarter.

Jondle finished with four pass receptions for 37 yards and the one TD catch.

For D-S, Wiebers ran the ball nine times for 39 yards. He was 6-of-11 for 140 yards through the air with the one scoring pass to Brodsky.

Ty Fink also ran the ball six times for 16 yards, while Jaxson Hildebrand had five carries for 12 yards.

Hildebrand left the field with just over two minutes remaining before halftime with a finger injury and did not return for the Monarchs.

According to Cotton-Moya, Hildebrand will not see action this Friday night at Webster City.

Jake Fink had four pass receptions for 65 yards.

Gavin Hipnar caught one pass for 67 yards, while Brodsky had the one catch for an eight-yard score in midway through the first quarter.

“Fort Dodge has a very athletic team. I thought we were in good position

a lot of times, but we just didn’t make enough good plays tonight,” commented Cotton-Moya.

“Overall, it just wasn’t one of our better games and there’s no one to blame but ourselves. Give Fort Dodge credit. They have a very talented quarterback and he hurt us as a runner and as a passer tonight,” he added.

“Losing Hildebrand for the second half definitely hurt us. We could have done some things different in the second half, but they (Fort Dodge) just simply wore us down defensively sustaining some long drives.”

“You know, we have one game left and it’s up to the guys how they want to finish. We have some things to work on before then, but we just have to find a way to maintain our focus and not get content,” Cotton-Moya remarked.

“Webster City is going to be a test for our kids, but it’s one I think they’ll be ready for. It’s one last chance for a lot of these guys to take the field as a Monarch,” he added.

Defensively for D-S, Jordan Von Tersch led with 13 total tackles, including 11 solos.

Wiebers added seven solo tackles. Brodsky finished with 7.5 tackles (six solo). Jesse Velasquez and Gage Head each had 4.5 tackle with four solos apiece.

Score by Quarters

FD..........................8 13 7 0 - 28

D-S.........................7 0 0 0 - 0

Scoring

First Quarter

D-S - Blaine Brodsky 8 pass from Luke Wiebers (Carson Seuntjens kick), 5:31

FD - Connor Carver 1 run (Javion Jondle run), 1:30

Second Quarter

FD - Grant Williams 17 pass from Carver (Parker Schillerstrom kick), 2:13

FD - Williams 3 pass from Carver (conversion failed), 18.1

Third Quarter

FD - Jondle 27 pass from Williams (Schillerstrom kick), 3:07

D-S Individual Statistics

Rushing: Luke Wiebers 9-39; Ty Fink 6-16; Jaxson Hildebrand 5-12

Passing: Wiebers 6-11, 140, 1 TD

Receiving: Jake Fink 4-65; Gavin Hipnar 1-67; Brodsky 1-8 1TD

Scoring: Brodsky 6 points; Carson Seuntjens 1 point

Punting: Fink 4-133 (33.3)

PAT kicks: Seuntjens 1-1