Four D-S girls compete at state track and field in Class 3A

Denison-Schleswig had four girls conclude their 2021 track and field season at the state meet on Thursday and Friday at Drake Stadium at Des Moines.
The shuttle hurdle relay team of sophomore Claire Miller, sophomore Kaitlyn Bruhn, senior Kennedy Marten and senior Jamie Ibarra placed competed in the Class 3A prelims on Thursday morning and finished 17th overall in one minute, 12.48 seconds.
The foursome went into the state meet also 17th with a 1:11.24 clocking.
Then on Friday morning, Miller took part in the Class 3A 100-meter hurdles prelims and wound up 15th overall in 16.78.
Miller went into the state competition 23rd overall with the exact same time.
"What a great experience for the girls. Ibarra was a three-time state qualifier for us and the other three girls all got to experience the state meet for the first time," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich.
"Our goals going into the state meet were to not finish below our placings going in. We went in 17th in the shuttle hurdle relay and that’s where we finished. Miller went in 23rd in the 100 hurdles and finished 15th, so we were able to accomplish those goals," he added.
"It was great to get back to some sort of normalcy at the state meet. It felt like a normal experience with a lot of fans in the stands at Drake Stadium."
"I was very happy for Marten and Ibarra, as they got to end their careers at the state meet," Mich said.
Dubuque Wahlert won the Class 3A girls’ state title with 59 points over the three days.