Four D-S girls compete at state track and field in Class 3A

Denison-Schleswig had four girls conclude their 2021 track and field season at the state meet on Thursday and Friday at Drake Stadium at Des Moines.

The shuttle hurdle relay team of sophomore Claire Miller, sophomore Kaitlyn Bruhn, senior Kennedy Marten and senior Jamie Ibarra placed competed in the Class 3A prelims on Thursday morning and finished 17th overall in one minute, 12.48 seconds.

The foursome went into the state meet also 17th with a 1:11.24 clocking.

Then on Friday morning, Miller took part in the Class 3A 100-meter hurdles prelims and wound up 15th overall in 16.78.

Miller went into the state competition 23rd overall with the exact same time.

"What a great experience for the girls. Ibarra was a three-time state qualifier for us and the other three girls all got to experience the state meet for the first time," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich.