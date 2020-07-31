Four D-S girls earn Hawkeye 10 softball honors

The 2020 Hawkeye 10 All-Conference softball teams were released on Monday and Denison-Schleswig had four girls recognized.
The Monarchs had one first-team selection in junior right fielder Kennedy Marten.
Senior first baseman Allana Arkfeld and sophomore catcher Hannah Slater were honored on the second team, while sophomore third baseman Kira Langenfeld was a honorable mention recipient.
Marten led D-S with a .474 batting average, accumulating 18 hits in 38 at bats with two doubles to go with nine runs batted in and seven runs scored.
Arkfeld hit .347 with 17 hits, including four doubles and one home run. She drove in six runs and scored eight times for the Monarchs.
Slater was a .240 hitter for D-S this past season, as she tallied 12 hits with three doubles and three home runs to go with 13 RBIs and seven runs.
Her three home runs and 13 RBIs led D-S in 2020.
Langenfeld batted .306 on the year with 15 hits in 49 at bats. She netted three doubles with six RBIs and four runs scored.
The D-S girls went 3-7 in the Hawkeye 10 and tied Red Oak for ninth place in the league.
Those honored are below:
First Team
Atlantic: Olivia Engler, Jr., P; Madison Botos, Jr., OF; Alyssa Derby, Jr., C
Harlan: Emily Brouse, Jr., P; Madison Schumacher, Jr., C; Julia Schechinger, Jr., OF
Creston: Sara Keeler, Sr., 1B; Gracie Hagle, Soph., SS
Glenwood: Kelly Embray, Jr., OF; Braden Liddick, Sr., 1B
Lewis Central: Haley Bach, Jr., SS
Kuemper Catholic: Kenzie Schon, Soph., 1B
Shenandoah: Nichole Gilbert, Sr., SS
Denison-Schleswig: Kennedy Marten, Jr., RF
Red Oak: Chloe Johnson, Sr., C
Clarinda: Hallee Fine, Sr., C
Second Team
Atlantic: Kennedy Goergen, Jr., 1B; McKenzie Waters, Sr., OF; Reagan Pellett, Sr., 3B
Harlan: Tianna Kasperbauer, Soph., P/2B; Kate Heithoff, Soph., SS
Creston: Peyton Rice, Jr., C; Morgan Driskell, Soph., C
Glenwood: Coryl Matheny, Soph., SS; Taryn Bertini, Sr., P
Lewis Central: Taylor Elam, Jr., C
Shenandoah: Delanie Voshell, Jr., P
Denison-Schleswig: Allana Arkfeld, Sr., 1B; Hannah Slater, Soph., C
Red Oak: Kyndal Kells, Sr., 3B
C.B. St. Albert: Shelby Hatcher, Sr., SS; Bella Dingus, Sr., C
Honorable Mention
Atlantic: Caroline Pellett, Jr., SS
Harlan: Jordan Heese, Soph., 1B/2B
Creston: Neveah Randall, Fr., 3B; Halle Evans, Soph., 2B
Glenwood: Hayllee Sell, Sr., C
Lewis Central: Maddie Howard, Jr., 2B; Megan Gittens, Soph., P
Kuemper Catholic: Hailey Ostrander, Soph., DP; Kyndal Hilgenberg, Jr., OF
Shenandoah: Courtnee Griffin, Jr., 1B; Macee Blank, Jr., C
Denison-Schleswig: Kira Langenfeld, Soph., 3B
Red Oak: Alexa McCunn, Jr., 2B; Lexi Johnson, Soph., SS
Clarinda: Bradlie Wilmes, Sr., OF
C.B. St. Albert: Lainey Sheffield, Soph., 3B; Alexis Narmi, 8th,