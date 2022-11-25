Four lettermen back on court for Rocket boys

After winning seven of 22 games a year ago, the Ar-We-Va boys will have four returning lettermen to begin the 2022-23 basketball season.

Guiding Ar-We-Va for the seventh straight year is Matt Wilken, who will joined on the bench by seventh-year assistant coach Austin Stoelk.

Graduation hit Ar-We-Va hard, though, as the Rockets lost all five starters and six players in all from a squad that also finished 5-11 in Rolling Valley Conference play.

“We should be quicker than we’ve been and the boys have a pretty good basketball IQ. Overall depth is a concern, as we will be playing some inexperienced freshmen,” commented Wilken, who owns 84 victories in his six previous years on the job.

Returning veterans for Wilken are junior post player Emmett Neumann, junior guard Harley Molina and sophomore guards Wade Ragaller and Blayne Smith.

Neumann averaged 6.8 points and 7.0 rebounds per game a year ago. He also had eight shot blocks for the Rockets.

Molina averaged 1.4 points and 1.3 boards per contest last winter. He also sank six three-point baskets.

Wade Ragaller and Smith both saw limited time at the varsity level a year ago.

Other squad members for the Rockets are senior Kyelar Cleveland; sophomores Aiden Blackman, Josh Cone and Alston Carr; and freshmen Wyatt Ragaller, Devon Ehlers, Tyson Von Glan, Derek Thomsen, Johnathan Riesselman and Joey Jackson.

Looking at the RVC race, Wilken feels that West Harrison and Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton are two teams to watch with key players back for both clubs.

“After those two, I think there will be a lot of parity between the rest,” noted Wilken, whose club will open the new season on Tuesday, November 29, against Glidden-Ralston at Westside.

2022-23 Schedule

November

29 — vs. Glidden-Ralston

December

2 — vs. CAM; 6 — at Exira/EH-K; 13 — at Woodbine; 15 — at Westwood, Sloan; 16 — vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard; 20 — vs. West Harrison

January

2 — at Storm Lake St. Mary’s; 3 — vs. Paton-Churdan; 5 — at Audubon; 6 — at Boyer Valley; 10 — at Glidden-Ralston; 12 — vs. Logan-Magnolia; 13 — at CAM; 17 — vs. Exira/EH-K; 23 — vs. Ridge View; 24 — vs. Woodbine; 27 — at Coon Rapids-Bayard; 31 — at West Harrison

February

3 — at Paton-Churdan; 6 — vs. Boyer Valley