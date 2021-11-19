Four letterwinners set to lead Monarch girls on basketball court

The Denison-Schleswig girls won 18 of 23 games on the basketball court a year ago and got to within one game of the state tournament in Class 4A.

Graduation hit hard, though, as the Monarchs lost a talented senior class of six, including two all-state performers in Paige Andersen and Hannah Neemann, who combined for 758 points and 379 rebounds last winter.

In fact, the six graduates accounted for 1,040 of the team’s 1,229 offensive points a year ago.

"Obviously, we graduated a really strong senior class. Our offense was geared toward their strengths," commented veteran head coach Adam Mich, who will begin his 14th season at the helm with an overall record of 177-119.

"All of our players are going to have to develop into new roles. We should be a deeper team this season, as all 12 girls suiting varsity are going to have opportunities to compete for playing time all season," he added.

"We are going to go with the hot hand on each night and that could mean a variety of kids playing each night," remarked Mich, who will be joined on the bench by assistant coaches Adam Burns (ninth year) and Nate Pardun (second year).