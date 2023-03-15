The 2022-23 Hawkeye 10 All-Conference Boys’ Basketball Teams were released recently with four Denison-Schleswig athletes being recognized.

D-S had two first-team recipients in senior guard Carson Seuntjens and junior point guard Luke Wiebers.

Senior guard-forward Jaxon Wessel and junior post player Lance Arkfeld both were honorable mention all-league selections for the Monarchs.

Seuntjens landed a spot on the first team for the second straight year and was one of three unanimous first-team selections, joining Glenwood senior Caden Johnson and Red Oak junior Max DeVries.

Johnson and DeVries are also first-team honorees for the second straight year.

Other repeat first-team picks are Harlan senior guard Brad Curren and Kuemper Catholic senior guard Dawson Gifford.

Wiebers is on the first team after being a second-team selection as a sophomore.

Atlantic junior guard Colton Rasmussen also inched up from the second team to the first team this past season.

Seuntjens averaged 17.4 points and 3.8 rebounds per game for D-S this past season with a team-high 45 three-point baskets.

Wiebers averaged 12.0 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, while leading the team with 83 assists and 55 steals.

Wessel is an all-conference pick for the first time, while Arkfeld was an honorable mention pick after his sophomore season.

Wessel averaged 8.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, while Arkfeld averaged 8.7 points and 5.0 rebounds per contest with 11 shot blocks to his credit.

The Hawkeye 10 All-Conference Teams are below.

First Team

Carson Seuntjens, Denison-Schleswig, Sr., G; Caden Johnson, Glenwood, Sr., G; Max DeVries, Red Oak, Jr., G; Colton Rasmussen, Atlantic, Jr., G; Luke Wiebers, Denison-Schleswig, Jr., PG; Brad Curren, Harlan, Sr., G-; Jacob Birch, Harlan, Sr., F; Dawson Gifford, Kuemper Catholic, Sr., G

Second Team

Tadyn Brown, Clarinda, Sr., G; Cael Turner, Creston, Jr., G; Risto Lappala, Glenwood, Sr., F; DJ Vonnahme, Kuemper Catholic, Jr., F; Michael Kasperbauer, Kuemper Catholic, Jr., G; Nash Paulson, Lewis Central, Jr., F; Hunter Gilleland, Red Oak, Jr., G; Colin Little, Council Bluffs St. Albert, Sr., G

Honorable Mention

Camden Lorimar, Shenandoah, Jr., G; Logyn Eckheart, Glenwood, Sr., F; Carter Pellett, Atlantic, Sr., F; Wyatt Schmitt, Clarinda, Sr., F; Jaxon Wessel, Denison-Schleswig, Sr., G; Lance Arkfeld, Denison-Schleswig, Jr., P; Teagon Kasperbauer, Harlan, Sr., G; Franz Reisz, Harlan, Jr., P; Colby Souther, Lewis Central, Sr., P; Kyle Strider, Creston, Sr., F; Curtis Witte, Lewis Central, Jr., G; Brock Badding, Kuemper Catholic, Soph., G