Four Monarch boys honored on All-Hawkeye 10 squads

Denison-Schleswig had a total of four boys honored on the 2021-22 Hawkeye 10 All-Conference Basketball Teams released on Monday.

Leading the way for D-S was junior guard Carson Seuntjens, who earned a spot on the first team as one of two unanimous selections.

The other unanimous first-team pick was Red Oak sophomore guard Max DeVries.

D-S sophomore guard Luke Wiebers was named to the second team, while senior guard Aiden Schuttinga and sophomore post player Lance Arkfeld both were honorable mention selections for the Monarchs.

DeVries was one of five players named to the first team after being second-team selections a year ago.

Besides DeVries, other athletes moving up to the first team are Clarinda senior forward Drew Brown, Lewis Central senior forward Wyatt Hatcher, Glenwood junior guard Caden Johnson and Harlan junior guard Bradley Curren.

Seuntjens led the D-S boys in scoring at 14.2 points per game this past winter. He also averaged 3.3 rebounds per game and led the team with 30 three-point baskets, while sitting second with 60 assists and among the leaders in steals with 26.

Wiebers averaged 10.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. He sank 19 long-range bombs and led the Monarchs with 74 assists (3.4 p/g) and 50 steals (2.3 p/g).

Arkfeld averaged 8.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game this past winter, while leading the team with 13 shot blocks.

Schuttinga averaged 8.1 points and 2.5 boards per contest. He was second to Seuntjens in made three-pointers with 28 and finished with 32 steals and 29 assists.

Those honored as all-conference selections are below.

First Team

Drew Brown, Clarinda, Sr., F; Carson Seuntjens, Denison-Schleswig, Jr., G; Caden Johnson, Glenwood, Jr., G; Bradley Curren, Harlan, Jr., G; Dawson Gifford, Kuemper Catholic, Jr., G; Wyatt Hatcher, Lewis Central, Sr., F; Max DeVries, Red Oak, Soph., G; Aiden Hall, Harlan, Jr., F

Second Team

Colton Rasmussen, Atlantic, Soph., F; Cole Arnold, Lewis Central, Soph., F; Grant Jobe, Clarinda, Sr., C; Carter White, Council Bluffs St. Albert, Sr., G; Jacob Birch, Harlan, Jr., F; Dayton Templeton, Atlantic, Sr., G; Luke Wiebers, Denison-Schleswig, Soph., G; Hunter Gilleland, Red Oak, Soph., G

Honorable Mention