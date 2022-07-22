Four Monarch boys named to All-Hawkeye 10 Conference baseball teams

Denison-Schleswig had four boys recognized on the 2022 Hawkeye 10 All-Conference Baseball Teams released earlier this week by league officials.

Senior Trey Brotherton, who played at shortstop, third base and pitched for D-S, was named to the first team.

Junior outfielder/pitcher Jaxon Wessel earned a spot on the second team, while senior catcher Harrison Dahm and senior pitcher/infielder Hunter Emery both were honorable mention selections for the Monarchs.

D-S went 6-14 in the Hawkeye 10 and tied Red Oak for eighth place in the final team standings.

Overall, the Monarchs finished 10-21 overall under head coach Travis Wessel.

Lewis Central won the Hawkeye 10 title with a 19-1 league mark. The Titans went 31-4 overall and qualified for the state tournament in Class 3A.

Brotherton led all D-S batters this past season with a .346 average at the plate. He led the Monarchs with 27 hits, including a team-high 10 doubles, while driving in 14 runs to lead the Monarchs with 19 runs scored to his credit.

Brotherton also hit two home runs and was 12-of-14 in the stolen-base department.

In conference games only, Brotherton hit .327 with 18 hits, including nine doubles with nine RBIs.

On the mound, Brotherton recorded a 2-5 record in 31.1 innings of work.

Jaxon Wessel hit .241 at the plate this past summer with 20 hits in 83 at bats. He delivered five doubles, drove in nine runs and scored 16 runs.

Wessel hit .288 in conference play.

As a pitcher, Wessel had a 2-3 record with 2.86 earned run average in 44 innings. He struck out 45 on the year.

Dahm batted .264 at the plate with 19 hits in 72 at bats and drove in 13 runs for the Monarchs.

In conference play, Dahm hit .255 with eight RBIs to his credit.

Emery, on the other hand, batted .158 with 12 hits in 76 plate appearances. He knocked in 12 runs and scored four times for the Monarchs.

On the hill, Emery posted a 4-4 overall record with a 3.37 ERA in 43.2 innings of work.

Emery allowed 29 runs (21 earned) on 44 hits, struck out 39 and walked 18 on the season.

Eight players were unanimous first-team selections.

Lewis Central had three unanimous first-team picks in seniors Britton Bond, JC Dermody and Aron Harrington.

Clarinda had a pair of unanimous first-team selections in senior Cooper Neal and sophomore Cole Baumgart.

Harlan also had two unanimous picks on the first team in senior Joey Moser and sophomore Cade Sears.

Glenwood sophomore Kayden Anderson also was named to the first team as a unanimous selection.

Those athletes named to the all-conference teams are below.

First Team

Cooper Neal, Clarinda, Sr., 3B/P; Cole Baumgart, Clarinda, Soph., SS; Gannon Greenwalt, Creston, Jr., CF; Trey Brotherton, Denison-Schleswig, Sr., 3B/SS/P; Kayden Anderson, Glenwood, Soph., SS/P; Trent Patton, Glenwood, Soph., 3B/P; Joey Moser, Harlan, Sr., IF; Alex Monson, Harlan, Sr., P/UT; Cade Sears, Harlan, Soph., OF; Logan Sibenaller, Kuemper Catholic, Jr., P/UT; Patyon Fort, Lewis Central, Jr., IF; Britton Bond, Lewis Central, Sr., IF/C/P; JC Dermody, Lewis Central, Sr., P/IF/OF; Aron Harrington, Lewis Central, IF/OF/P; Dawson Bond, Red Oak, Jr., SS/P; DJ Weilage, Council Bluffs St. Albert, Sr., OF

Second Team

Wyatt Redingbaugh, Atlantic, Sr., C/UT/P; Tadyn Brown, Clarinda, Jr., 2B; Cael Turner, Creston, Soph., SS/P/UT; Jayme Fritts, Glenwood, Sr., OF/1B/P; Devin Nailor, Lewis Central, Sr., OF; Dan McGrath, Council Bluffs St. Albert, Sr., C; Benicio Lujano, Kuemper Catholic, Soph., 3B; Jaxon Wessel, Denison-Schleswig, Jr., OF/P; JD Colpitts, Glenwood, Jr., DH/UT/P; Cal Wanninger, Kuemper Catholic, Sr., P/1B; Casey Clair, Lewis Central, Jr., C/IF; Landon Couse, Red Oak, Jr., OF; Teagon Kasperbauer, Harlan, Jr., IF/P; Hunter Dukes, Shenandoah, Soph., C; Kyle Strider, Creston, Jr., C; Lane Nelson, Atlantic, Sr., P; James McCall, Clarinda, Jr., P/UT

Honorable Mention