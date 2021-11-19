Four returning starters to bolster Boyer Valley boys in 2021-22

With seven returning letterwinners, including four full-time starters, the Boyer Valley boys will enter the 2021-22 basketball season with expectations of improving on 11 victories from last winter.

The BV boys finished 11-6 overall a year ago under head coach Shane Reineke, who this season will be in his fourth year at the helm and joined on the bench by assistant coach Pat Putnam.

BV lost two players to graduation in Clay Roberts and Gavin Reineke, a two-time, first-team selection in the Rolling Valley Conference.

The Bulldogs return a wealth of experience, though, as four of the top five scorers from a year ago are back in uniform for the upcoming season.

Returning starters are senior guard Jaidan Ten Eyck, senior guard Adam Puck, senior forward/post player Trevor Malone and junior forward Drew Volkmann.

Ten Eyck averaged 9.9 points and 3.8 rebounds per game last winter. He was among the team leaders in assists with 45 and steals with 30 en route to earning second-team all-conference recogniton.