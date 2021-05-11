Gallup wins shot put title for Monarch boys at Hawkeye 10 meet

Nathan Gallup’s first-place finish in the shot put stood out for the Denison-Schleswig boys at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Track and Field Meet on Thursday at Carroll.

D-S tallied 29 points as a team and finished in a tie for ninth overall in the final team standings with Red Oak.

The Monarchs had a total of nine personal records on the night.

Lewis Central won the team championship with 141 points, as the Titans just edged out runnerup Glenwood’s total of 139 points.

Gallup set a personal best in winning the H-10 shot put title with an effort of 49 feet, 7 1/2 inch.

The next-best finish for D-S was a fifth-place effort by the 4x800 relay team of Esteban Castellanos, Ricky Ledesma, Adolfo Vargas and Leo Flores that ran nine minutes, 00.89 seconds.

Evan Turin finished sixth in the long jump with a best leap of 19-11 1/2. Matthew Weltz also took sixth in the 200-meter dash in 23.72.