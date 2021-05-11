 Skip to main content
Gibbons nets three goals leading Monarch girls past Carroll in soccer
  • Updated
D-S girls vs. CHS in soccer

Bailey Gibbons scored three goals on Thursday night, as the Denison-Schleswig varsity girls’ soccer team picked up a 7-0 victory over Carroll High at Denison.

The win was the second in three matches for D-S, which improved to 2-4 in Hawkeye 10 Conference play and 3-8 overall.

Magaly Villa, Dehisy Merida and Estela Lupian all scored goals as well for the Monarchs, which also were the recipients of a goal hit in by Carroll.

The D-S girls outshot Carroll 34-15, including 28-11 in shots on goal.

Amy Estrada played in goal for the Monarchs and had 11 saves.

"The girls played great tonight. We switched up our game plan to try and be more aggressive and that definitely made a difference," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.

