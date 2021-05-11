Gibbons nets three goals leading Monarch girls past Carroll in soccer

Bailey Gibbons scored three goals on Thursday night, as the Denison-Schleswig varsity girls’ soccer team picked up a 7-0 victory over Carroll High at Denison.

The win was the second in three matches for D-S, which improved to 2-4 in Hawkeye 10 Conference play and 3-8 overall.

Magaly Villa, Dehisy Merida and Estela Lupian all scored goals as well for the Monarchs, which also were the recipients of a goal hit in by Carroll.

The D-S girls outshot Carroll 34-15, including 28-11 in shots on goal.

Amy Estrada played in goal for the Monarchs and had 11 saves.