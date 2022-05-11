Gibbons nets two goals leading D-S soccer girls past Tigers

Bailey Gibbons netted two goals on Thursday, as the Denison-Schleswig girls earned a 4-0 shutout of Carroll High in soccer action at the Carroll Athletic Field.

The win snapped a two-match losing streak for Chris Eller’s D-S club, which improved to 4-9 overall in matches on the season.

D-S led 2-0 at halftime.

Gibbons opened the scoring with her second goal of the season on a shot from 16 yards out with 29:50 left in the first half.

The goal was assisted by Leigha Brungardt.

With 17:08 remaining, Whitlee Auen found the back of the net from 25 yards out for her ninth goal of the year with the assist going to Estela Lupian.

Then just about midway through the second half, Nuria Cusido-Kristensen netted her first goal of the season for D-S from 20 yards out with 22:20 left on the clock.

Gibbons was credited with the assist.

Then with 11:10 left, Gibbons scored her second goal of the night and third of the season on a shot from six yards out with Auen assisting the goal.

“The girls did a great job of moving the ball with short passes and controlling possession,” commented Eller, whose team outshot Carroll by a 28-10 margin, including 22-8 in shots on goal.

“We also played mistake-free to earn the shutout as a team. We really limited Carroll’s looks at good shots,” he added.

“We got to play a lot of girls in this game, which was important because it was our ninth game in 11 days,” noted Eller.