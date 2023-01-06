Girls' regional wrestling assignments out

The Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic Association recently released regional wrestling assignments.
The Denison-Schleswig girls will take part in regional competition on Friday, January 27, at the Tyson Events Center at Sioux City.
The first-ever sanctioned state tournament by the IGHSAU will take place Thursday and Friday, Feb. 2-3, at the Xtream Arena at Coralville.
Region 1 at Sioux City
AHST/Walnut, Boyden-Hull/RV, Central Lyon/G-LR, Clarinda, Council Bluffs Coop, Denison-Schleswig, Eagle Grove, Fort Dodge, Glenwood, Humboldt, Logan-Magnolia, Manson-Northwest Webster, Okoboji-HMS, Pocahontas Area, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux Center, Sioux City West, SWAT, Treynor, Underwood