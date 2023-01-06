 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Girls' regional wrestling assignments out

  • 0

The Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic Association recently released regional wrestling assignments.

The Denison-Schleswig girls will take part in regional competition on Friday, January 27, at the Tyson Events Center at Sioux City.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The first-ever sanctioned state tournament by the IGHSAU will take place Thursday and Friday, Feb. 2-3, at the Xtream Arena at Coralville.

Region 1 at Sioux City

AHST/Walnut, Boyden-Hull/RV, Central Lyon/G-LR, Clarinda, Council Bluffs Coop, Denison-Schleswig, Eagle Grove, Fort Dodge, Glenwood, Humboldt, Logan-Magnolia, Manson-Northwest Webster, Okoboji-HMS, Pocahontas Area, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux Center, Sioux City West, SWAT, Treynor, Underwood

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Damar Hamlin's former coaches, teammates shine a light on natural leader and 'great brother'

Damar Hamlin's former coaches, teammates shine a light on natural leader and 'great brother'

Monday night's marquee matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills was attractive for millions of football fans throughout the country. But for Terry Totten, it was simply another chance to watch one of his former players shine on the game's biggest stage. The recently retired Pittsburgh Central Catholic head coach has seen a handful of his guys make it to the NFL, one of the most ...

ESPN carefully navigated coverage of Hamlin collapse

ESPN carefully navigated coverage of Hamlin collapse

Guiding viewers through the coverage after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the first quarter of Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals wasn't something covered in a how-to.

No. 3 TCU fends off No. 2 Michigan to advance to national championship game

No. 3 TCU fends off No. 2 Michigan to advance to national championship game

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The TCU Horned Frogs will be playing for a national championship. In one of the wildest games in college football history, No. 3 TCU upset No. 2 Michigan, 51-45, in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. It was highest scoring Fiesta Bowl game and one of the most significant wins in program history. The Horned Frogs will face the winner of Georgia and Ohio State on ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL officially cancels Bills-Bengals game

Recommended for you