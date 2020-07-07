Glenwood scores late in H-10 softball win over Monarchs

Glenwood plated eight runs over the final four innings on Thursday night, as the Rams picked up a 10-7 Hawkeye 10 Conference softball victory over Denison-Schleswig at Denison.
With the team’s second straight loss, D-S finished 3-7 in H-10 play, while falling to 3-9 overall on the year.
Down 2-1 after one inning, D-S scored two runs in the bottom of third to take a 3-2 lead.
The Rams tied it with a run in the fourth and led 9-7 after six innings.
Glenwood outhit D-S by one at 11-10.
Paige Kastner went 2-for-3 with three runs scored for D-S. Allana Arkfeld was 2-for-4 with a double, one RBI and one run.
Cambri Brodersen also went 2-for-4. Hailey Meseck went 1-for-3. Hannah Slater was 1-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.
Kennedy Marten went 1-for-4 with one run, while Kira Langenfeld wound up 1-for-3 with two RBIs in the loss.
"Offensively, we did well in scoring nine runs on 10 hits. That’s going to win a lot of games, but we just have to be better defensively. We committed five errors and that’s not going to get it done," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Kevin Dau.
D-S stranded a total of eight girls on the bases, while Glenwood left 10 runners on.
Brodersen started in the circle for D-S and threw five innings. She took the loss after giving up four runs on six hits with two strikeouts and four walks.
Meseck tossed two innings, yielding six runs on five hits with two walks.
JV results
D-S won the junior varsity game, 12-1 in five innings.
Kiana Schulz went 2-for-2 with one RBI and two runs for D-S.
Emma Mendenhall was 2-for-3 with a triple and one run.
Autumn Nemitz went 1-for-1 with a double and two runs, while Anna Meyer was 1-for-2 with a double, one RBI and one run.
Nemitz also was the winning pitcher, as she gave up the one run on only two hits with three Ks and two walks.