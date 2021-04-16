Glenwood shuts out Monarch girls on soccer field

Glenwood netted seven goals in the second half on Tuesday night, as the Rams earned a 10-0 victory over Denison-Schleswig in girls’ soccer action at Glenwood.

The loss dropped D-S to 0-2 in Hawkeye 10 Conference play and 0-3 overall in matches on the season.

Glenwood actually outshot D-S 58-0, as the host Rams had 38 shots on goal.

"A tough loss for the Monarchs. We played better. We trailed only 3-0 at halftime, but Glenwood really pushed the pace in the second half and had some really impressive goals," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.

"Our girls did everything they could to stop them. However, as a team we have to play 80 minutes, as we can’t allow a game that is close at half to finish so wide open," the Monarch boss added.

Amy Estrada and Leigha Brungardt both played in goal for D-S and combined for 28 saves.