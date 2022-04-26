Glenwood shuts out Monarch soccer girls at Denison

Glenwood’s Nora Dougherty netted five goals on Friday, as the Rams picked up a 7-0 victory over Denison-Schleswig in varsity girls’ soccer action at Denison.

The loss was the third in a row for D-S, which fell to 1-3 in Hawkeye 10 Conference matches and overall.

Glenwood outshot D-S 28-6, including 19-1 in shots on goal.

The Rams led 5-0 at halftime.

Roslyn Velasquez started in goal for D-S and had 10 saves. Amy Estrada also played in goal for the Monarchs and finished with two saves.

“Defensively, we had a very good first 15 minutes of the match, but then they caught us on a counter and we didn’t retreat quickly enough which resulted in us losing a 40-yard foot race,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Chris Eller.

“We then played 10 more minutes of good defense, but then we misjudged a free kick and gave up a goal. After that, we seemed deflated and lost energy, as Glenwood tacked on three more goals in 10 minutes,” he added.

“The Dougherty girl is a very good player. We made it tough on her tonight, but she took advantage of a couple mistakes we made.”