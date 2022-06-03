Glenwood takes two from Monarch boys in Hawkeye 10 action

The Denison-Schleswig varsity baseball team was swept in a Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader on Tuesday night at Glenwood.

Glenwood rallied to win game one by a 10-6 final, while the host Rams picked up a 6-1 triumph in game two.

The loss in the nightcap was the fifth setback in a row for Travis Wessel’s D-S club, which fell to 0-2 in Hawkeye 10 play and 2-6 overall on the season.

“You know we lost both games, but at least our bats came alive, especially in game one,” commented Wessel.

“The guys competed well and played hard all night. Unfortunately, we just weren’t able to pull out a win,” he added.

Game one

D-S outhit Glenwood by an 11-4 margin in the opener, but the Monarchs hurt themselves by committing six errors in the field.

Glenwood led 5-1 when D-S plated three runs in the top of the fourth and two more in the fifth to take a 6-5 lead into the bottom of the sixth, only to watch the host Rams push five runs across to make it a four-run advantage.

Jake Fink led D-S at the plate by going 3-for-4 with two doubles, four runs batted in and two runs scored.

Trey Brotherton went 3-for-3 with one RBI.

Hunter Emery was 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Jaxon Wessel finished 1-for-3, as did Harrison Dahm.

Ty Fink also was 1-for-4.

Jake Fink started on the mound for D-S and threw four innings, allowing five runs on one hit with five strikeouts and nine walks.

Wyatt Randeris added two innings in relief, as he gave up five runs on three hits, struck out two and walked two.

Three of Glenwood’s four hits went for extra bases, including a two-run home run off the bat of Kayden Anderson, who also started at pitcher and threw three and two-thirds for the Rams.

D-S stranded nine runners on the bases in game one with Glenwood leaving 12 men on.

“We faced a pretty good pitcher in the Anderson kid. He’s probably their best pitcher and he hit a two-run home run for them in the sixth, so he’s a pretty good athlete,” Wessel said.

“I thought Fink (Jake threw well for us and Randeris did a nice job in relief. I was proud of the guys for battling back and taking the lead. We just couldn’t hold on,” the Monarch boss added.

Game two

The D-S boys were limited to only two hits in game two off a pair of Glenwood pitchers.

Meanwhile, the Rams collected nine hits off two Monarch hurlers.

D-S scored its only run of the game in the top of the first inning with Jake Fink crossing home plate.

Glenwood scored twice in the last of the first to take the lead for good, adding one run in the third and three more in the sixth.

Jake Fink went 1-for-2 for the Monarch hitters with the one run. Wessel accounted for his team’s only other hit, as he went 1-for-3 with a double at the plate.

Brotherton started on the hill for D-S and took the loss in five and one-third. He gave up six runs on nine hits, struck out five and walked five.

“We hit the ball hard again in this game, but it was always right at someone. We came out and scored one right away, but we just didn’t produce a lot of offense,” Wessel said.

“It was a tight game until they scored three times in the sixth to gain the advantage,” Wessel remarked.

Cody Schulte tossed two-thirds of an inning in relief for the Monarchs.

In game two, D-S left six runners on with Glenwood stranding 10.