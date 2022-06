Ar-We-Va managed only two hits in an 8-1 Rolling Valley Conference softball loss to Glidden-Ralston on Friday night at Vail.

The loss dropped Ar-We-Va to 0-2 in the RVC play and overall.

Ar-We-Va scored its lone run in the bottom of the third inning.

Sophie Jackson and Trista Reis each hit safely for Ar-We-Va with singles.