Gonzalez nets two goals in Monarch soccer win over Falcons

Richard Gonzalez netted two goals on Tuesday night en route to leading the Denison-Schleswig boys to a 4-1 Hawkeye 10 Conference soccer victory over Council Bluffs St. Albert at Denison.
The win snapped a two-match losing streak for D-
S, which improved to 2-3 overall on the season.
Jackson Saravia and Manny Alcaraz each scored goals as well for the Monarchs, which got off a total of 19 shots on goal.
Ramon Ramirez and Alcaraz both were credited with assists in the win.
Christopher Magana had three saves in goal, while Griseldo Madera finished with one save in the victory.