Gonzalez nets two goals in Monarch soccer win over Falcons

Richard Gonzalez netted two goals on Tuesday night en route to leading the Denison-Schleswig boys to a 4-1 Hawkeye 10 Conference soccer victory over Council Bluffs St. Albert at Denison.

The win snapped a two-match losing streak for D-

S, which improved to 2-3 overall on the season.

Jackson Saravia and Manny Alcaraz each scored goals as well for the Monarchs, which got off a total of 19 shots on goal.

Ramon Ramirez and Alcaraz both were credited with assists in the win.