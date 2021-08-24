Good numbers greet IKM-Manning cross country coach

The 2021 IKM-Manning cross country teams will have good numbers with 13 boys and eight girls suiting up for veteran head coach Robert Cast.

Cast will be assisted by third-year coach Rachel Skeen.

On the boys’ side, IKM-Manning has seven returning lettermen, including two seniors in Timothy Connor and Brody Blom.

Other returning veterans for the boys are juniors Nathan Johnson, Joel McLaws and Caden Keller; and sophomores Jayden Phipps and Layne Sams.

Filling out the roster for the boys are junior Legolas Thomsen, sophomore Zander Richards and freshmen Abe Polzien, Kasche Huehn, Josiah Connor and Braden Fuchs.

Four of the eight girls out are returning letterwinners.

They are senior McKenna Mullen and juniors Julianna Stribe, Kaitlynn Spoelstra and Morgan Hanson.

Filling out the girls’ roster are junior Maddie Snyder and freshmen Olivia Robinson, Emily Albertsen and Reagan Garrison.