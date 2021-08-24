Good numbers greet IKM-Manning cross country coach

The 2021 IKM-Manning cross country teams will have good numbers with 13 boys and eight girls suiting up for veteran head coach Robert Cast.
Cast will be assisted by third-year coach Rachel Skeen.
On the boys’ side, IKM-Manning has seven returning lettermen, including two seniors in Timothy Connor and Brody Blom.
Other returning veterans for the boys are juniors Nathan Johnson, Joel McLaws and Caden Keller; and sophomores Jayden Phipps and Layne Sams.
Filling out the roster for the boys are junior Legolas Thomsen, sophomore Zander Richards and freshmen Abe Polzien, Kasche Huehn, Josiah Connor and Braden Fuchs.
Four of the eight girls out are returning letterwinners.
They are senior McKenna Mullen and juniors Julianna Stribe, Kaitlynn Spoelstra and Morgan Hanson.
Filling out the girls’ roster are junior Maddie Snyder and freshmen Olivia Robinson, Emily Albertsen and Reagan Garrison.
"Our numbers are good again this year. I’m excited to have a complete scoring team for the girls and I know they are excited about that also," commented Cast.
"We return a few experienced runners on both teams. We also have quite a few freshmen coming in whom I think will be able to experience success and be important part of the teams this season," he added.
"For both squads, the goals will be to show improvement throughout the season and improve places and times from a year ago."
"I also would like to see our team develop tighter racing packs to help us place in meets. I’m excited to see what both teams can accomplish this season," remarked Cast, whose teams will open up on Tuesday, August 31, at the Logan-Magnolia Invitational at Logan.
2021 Schedule
August
31 - Logan-Magnolia Invitational at Logan
September
11 - Greene County Invitational at Jefferson; 14 - AHST/Walnut Invitational at Avoca; 16 - Panorama Invitational at Panora; 23 - Audubon Invitational; 28 - Denison-Schleswig Invitational at Denison; 30 - IKM-Manning Invitational at M&M Course
October