Gorden scores twice in BV loss to Audubon

Audubon raced out to a 30-7 first-quarter lead en route to a 50-13 triumph over Boyer Valley in the Eight-Man, District 10 opener for both teams on Friday night at Dunlap.

The loss dropped Nate Christensen’s BV squad to 1-1 overall on the season.

Audubon, on the other hand, won for the first time in three games on the year.

The visiting Wheelers led 36-7 at halftime and 42-7 after three quarters.

Audubon also rang up 404 total yards, including 373 yards rushing with seven touchdowns on the ground.

Aaron Olsen led all Audubon rushers with 18 carries for 179 yards and three touchdowns.

BV, on the other hand, finished with 193 total yards, including 153 yards on the ground.

Drew Volkmann led the Bulldog rushing attack with 16 carries for 90 yards.

Josh Gorden ran the ball six times for 23 yards with a pair of touchdowns for the hosts.

Volkmann also was 2-of-10 for 40 yards in the passing department for the Bulldogs.

Luke Cripps and Owen Garside each caught one pass for 29 and 11 yards, respectively.