Graeve, Gallup named co-MVPs for Monarch football team

The 94th Annual Denison Kiwanis banquet honoring the 2020 Denison-Schleswig football team took place Thursday night at the Denison High School gymnasium.

Denison-Schleswig went 1-3 in Class 3A, District 9 for fifth place, while finishing 2-6 overall after the Monarchs advanced to postseason play for the first time since 2009.

D-S defeated Carroll (12-7) in the opening round of the Class 3A Playoffs on October 16 at Carroll.

One week later on Oct. 23, the Monarchs were knocked out 44-14 in the second round by Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sergeant Bluff.

Senior offensive/defensive lineman Joe Graeve and senior tight end/linebacker Nathan Gallup were honored as co-most valuable players for the D-S squad in 2020.

Graeve also was named the team’s offensive MVP, while Gallup earned MVP honors on the defensive side of the ball.

Gallup led D-S and was among the state tackle leaders with 64 total tackles, including a District 9-leading 43 solos to his credit.