Graeve, Gallup named co-MVPs for Monarch football team

The 94th Annual Denison Kiwanis banquet honoring the 2020 Denison-Schleswig football team took place Thursday night at the Denison High School gymnasium.
Denison-Schleswig went 1-3 in Class 3A, District 9 for fifth place, while finishing 2-6 overall after the Monarchs advanced to postseason play for the first time since 2009.
D-S defeated Carroll (12-7) in the opening round of the Class 3A Playoffs on October 16 at Carroll.
One week later on Oct. 23, the Monarchs were knocked out 44-14 in the second round by Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sergeant Bluff.
Senior offensive/defensive lineman Joe Graeve and senior tight end/linebacker Nathan Gallup were honored as co-most valuable players for the D-S squad in 2020.
Graeve also was named the team’s offensive MVP, while Gallup earned MVP honors on the defensive side of the ball.
Gallup led D-S and was among the state tackle leaders with 64 total tackles, including a District 9-leading 43 solos to his credit.
"I think the guys did it right in naming Graeve as most valuable on the offensive side of the football. We had guys in and out of the skilled positions all season, but Graeve was the rock on offense all year and I think his teammates recognized his value in the huddle" commented Denison-Schleswig coach Chad Van Kley.
"It really was a no-brainer in Gallup being named most valuable on defense. He was among the state’s tackle leaders and just led our defense in so many ways. He had a high intensity level and was positive with all of his teammates," Van Kley said.
Senior punter Evan Turin was recognized as the Monarchs’ MVP on special teams with senior lineman Michael Madeira receiving the team’s Pound the Stone award.
"The Pound the Stone award goes to player who just shows up every day for practice and goes to work. That was Madeira," Van Kley said.
Graeve, Gallup, Turin and fellow-senior quarterback/defensive back Carter Wessel were honored as team captains for the 2020 season.
D-S had 10 players recognized on the 3A, All-District 9 football teams.
Graeve as an offensive lineman and Gallup at linebacker were named to the first team.
Six Monarchs were second-team honorees in senior offensive lineman Austin Wessel, senior defensive lineman Carter Weiss, senior defensive lineman Javier Gonzales, senior defensive back Turin, junior defensive back Matthew Weltz and sophomore running back/linebacker Jaxson Hildebrand as an at-large selection.
Senior running back Leo Araujo and junior linebacker Colin Reis both were honorable mention selections as well.
A total of 36 players lettered at the varsity level this past season, including 14 seniors, 12 juniors and 10 sophomores.
Seniors who lettered were Araujo, Graeve, Gallup, Turin, Madeira, Gonzales, Carter Wessel, Jaden Gonzalez, Weiss, Christian Heilesen, Ethan Holdsworth, Edgar Guillermo, Adam Castillo and Austin Wessel.
Juniors who lettered were Weltz, Reis, Hunter Emery, Devin Fink, Griseldo Madera, Trey Brotherton, Aiden Schuttinga, Jake Boelter, Manny Alcarez, Daniel Santamaria, Westley Summers and Brady Boell.
Sophomores who lettered at the varsity level this past season were Hildebrand, Jesse Velasquez, Carson Seuntjens, Wyatt Johnson, Jacob Bruck, Jordan Von Tersch, Derek Scheuring, Elbert Perez, Gavin Hipnar and Lucas Segebart.
Four managers also received varsity letters.
They were junior Diana Castillo, sophomores leslie Castillo and Nancy Argueta and freshman Calli Korner.
D-S seniors Castillo, Graeve, Gonzalez, Heilesen, Turin, Carter Wessel and Weiss all were honored as Class 3A, District 9 all-academic selections.
Castillo, Heilesen, Turin, Carter Wessel and Weiss also were named Hawkeye 10 Conference all-academic selections for the fall sports season.
2020 Schedule/Results
Aug. 28 - at C.B.A.L., L 28-21
Sept. 4 - at Spencer, L, 35-7
Sept. 11 - vs. Carroll High, L 42-7
Sept. 18 - at Harlan, L 35-0
Sept. 25 - vs. Creston/O-M, W 7-0
Oct. 9 - vs. Glenwood, L 34-0
Oct. 16 - at Carroll, W 12-7
Oct. 23 - at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, L 44-14