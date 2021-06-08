 Skip to main content
Griswold defeats Boyer Valley girls in nonconference softball
Griswold defeats Boyer Valley girls in nonconference softball

Lady Bulldog softball vs. Tigers

Griswold edged Boyer Valley 5-4 in eight innings in nonconference softball action on Thursday night at Griswold.

The loss dropped BV to 2-4 overall on the season.

Alexia Miller went 2-for-3 with two runs batted in to lead BV at the plate.

Kylie Petersen went 1-for-3 with one run scored. Zoey Yanek finished 1-for-3. Maria Puck was 1-for-4 with one RBI and Leah Cooper wound up 1-for-4 with one run.

Danyelle Hikins also was 1-for-4 with one run for the Lady Bulldogs.

Makenzie Dumbaugh took the pitching loss, as she gave up five runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and three walks.

