Griswold defeats Boyer Valley girls in nonconference softball

Griswold edged Boyer Valley 5-4 in eight innings in nonconference softball action on Thursday night at Griswold.

The loss dropped BV to 2-4 overall on the season.

Alexia Miller went 2-for-3 with two runs batted in to lead BV at the plate.

Kylie Petersen went 1-for-3 with one run scored. Zoey Yanek finished 1-for-3. Maria Puck was 1-for-4 with one RBI and Leah Cooper wound up 1-for-4 with one run.

Danyelle Hikins also was 1-for-4 with one run for the Lady Bulldogs.