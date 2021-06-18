Harlan bangs out 15 hits in league victory over Monarch girls

Claire Leinen started in the circle for D-S and took the loss in five innings of work, as she gave up seven runs on 10 hits with one walk.

Hailey Meseck threw two-thirds of an inning in relief. She allowed four runs on five hits.

Harlan’s 15-hit attack was powered by Jordan Heese, who went 4-for-4 with a double and four runs scored.

Emily Brouse was 3-for-4 with one RBI and two runs for the Cyclones, which stranded a total of eight runners on the bases.

D-S left three runners on.

"The Kasperbauer kid at pitcher is a good one and she kept us off balance for the majority of the game with her variety of pitches," Dau said.

"We just didn’t create enough offense and we had like five or six errors that Harlan capitalized on. You can’t give good teams like Harlan that many extra baserunners because good teams take advantage," he added.

"If we make plays, it’s probably a 4-1 or 5-1 game instead of 11-1, but we just have to stop hurting ourselves. The final outcome was deceiving," Dau said.