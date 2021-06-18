Harlan bangs out 15 hits in league victory over Monarch girls

Harlan pitcher Tianna Kasperbauer allowed only three hits and struck out 11 batters, as the Cyclones picked up an 11-1 varsity softball victory in six innings over Denison-Schleswig on Tuesday night at Harlan.
The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for D-S, which slipped to 8-3 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference and 13-6 overall.
It was the second time this season that Harlan ended a Monarch win streak of four games.
Kasperbauer held Kevin Dau’s D-S squad scoreless until the top of the sixth when the Monarchs plated their only run.
Harlan, meanwhile, scored in all six innings, including plating four runs in the bottom of the sixth to end the game due to the 10-run rule.
All three D-S hits were singles.
Paige Kastner went 1-for-3 with one run and a stolen base.
Kennedy Marten was 1-for-3 with a double and had her team’s lone run batted in and Teryn Fink was 1-for-2 at the plate.
In the sixth for D-S, Kastner led off with a single and got to second on a passed ball. Kennedy then drove her in with a double down the left field line.
Claire Leinen started in the circle for D-S and took the loss in five innings of work, as she gave up seven runs on 10 hits with one walk.
Hailey Meseck threw two-thirds of an inning in relief. She allowed four runs on five hits.
Harlan’s 15-hit attack was powered by Jordan Heese, who went 4-for-4 with a double and four runs scored.
Emily Brouse was 3-for-4 with one RBI and two runs for the Cyclones, which stranded a total of eight runners on the bases.
D-S left three runners on.
"The Kasperbauer kid at pitcher is a good one and she kept us off balance for the majority of the game with her variety of pitches," Dau said.
"We just didn’t create enough offense and we had like five or six errors that Harlan capitalized on. You can’t give good teams like Harlan that many extra baserunners because good teams take advantage," he added.
"If we make plays, it’s probably a 4-1 or 5-1 game instead of 11-1, but we just have to stop hurting ourselves. The final outcome was deceiving," Dau said.
JV results
The D-S junior varsity girls defeated Harlan by a 7-3 final.
The win moved D-S to 3-4 overall on the year.
Lauren Bowker paced the Monarch offense by going 3-for-4 with triple, four RBIs and one run.
Autumn Nemitz went 2-for-3. Kaylie Baker was 1-for-3 with three runs scored.
Kaylie Beam and Haley Huebert each went 1-for-3 with one run.
Ashlyn Herrig and Mayah Slater each hit safely with singles as well.