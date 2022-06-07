Harlan clips Monarch girls in Hawkeye 10 softball

Denison-Schleswig outhit Harlan by an 8-5 margin, but Monarch batters struck out 14 times at the plate in a tough 1-0 Hawkeye 10 Conference softball loss on Thursday night at Harlan.

The loss was the third in a row for D-S, which fell to 1-3 in Hawkeye 10 play and 2-3 overall.

Harlan scored the only run of the game in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Kevin Dau’s Monarch club stranded a total of nine runners on the bases. Harlan left four on.

“We had multiple opportunities to score, but we just couldn’t come through with the big hit when we needed it,” commented Dau.

“Heck, we had runners on second and third and the bases loaded with one out at different times, but we just didn’t the job done at the plate,” he added.

Thursday’s contest featured a terrific pitcher’s duel between D-S freshman Norah Huebert and Harlan’s Tianna Kasperbauer, as both went the distance for their respective teams with neither hurler walking a batter all night.

Huebert gave up just five hits and struck out four, while Kasperbauer yielded eight hits with 14 strikeouts to her credit.

“Our defense has been solid for the most part and Huebert has pitched well to keep us in games, but we just need to start hitting the ball and scoring runs,” Dau said.

Kaitlyn Bruhn went 2-for-3 with a double to lead D-S at the plate.

Lauren Bowker also was 2-for-3, while Kira Langenfeld went 2-for-4.

Autumn Nemitz finished 1-for-2 with Kiana Schulz going 1-for-3 for the Monarchs.

The D-S girls also had six stolen bases, as Bowker and Mayah Slater each had two. Langenfeld and Ashlyn Herrig had one apiece.

JV results

The D-S junior varsity girls slipped past Harlan by a 10-9 final.

Kamden Bruhn went 2-for-2 with two runs scored to lead D-S.

Jacy Boyens was 2-for-2 with one run.

Chloe Mendenhall also went 2-for-3 with a double, while Jordyn Linn was 1-for-2 with a double and two runs.