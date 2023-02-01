 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Harlan deals D-S girls seventh straight loss

The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls were limited to single digits in three of the four quarters on January 24, as the Monarchs lost 63-38 in a non-Hawkeye 10 Conference matchup at Harlan.

The loss was the seventh straight for D-S, which fell to 2-12 overall on the season.

Harlan jumped up 19-8 after one quarter and went into halftime leading 36-16. The Cyclones then led 48-29 after three quarters.

For the game, D-S was 9-of-23 from three-point range and 13-of-39 overall from the field for 33 percent.

The Monarchs were 3-of-7 at the free throw line.

Kiana Schulz and Olivia Meyer combined to score 31 of the Monarchs’ 38 points, as the two combined to sink 8-of-12 three-point attempts with each hitting four.

Schulz led with 16 points to go with three rebounds.

Meyer added 15 points and two boards.

Mayah Slater had four points, five boards and two steals, while Claire Leinen had three points, two boards and two assists.

“We actually shot well from three-point range, but struggled again from inside the paint,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich.

“We had 26 turnovers and a lot of them early on turned into points for Harlan, as we dug ourselves a hole that we just couldn’t get out of,” he added.

“We played much better in the second half,” noted Mich, whose team was outrebounded by a 32-23 margin.

Harlan, for the game, was 6-of-17 from behind the three-point arc and 26-of-58 overall from the field for 45 percent.

The Cyclones went to the free throw line nine times with five makes.

The win for Harlan was its second of the season over D-S, following up a 53-30 triumph back on December 9 at Denison in their Hawkeye 10 matchup.

