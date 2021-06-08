Harlan defeats Monarch girls in conference softball

Hailey Meseck threw three and one-third for the Monarchs, as she allowed three runs on two hits with one K and and one walk.

Harlan senior pitcher Emily Brouse went the distance for the Cyclones, as she struck out 10 Monarch batters on the night.

"We just didn’t execute very well tonight. I would have liked to seen us compete a little better, especially after four consecutive wins, but Harlan has a nice team and they took advantage of our mistakes," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Kevin Dau.

"I thought both Leinen and Meseck threw well, but we just weren’t solid defensively behind them tonight. We had only three errors, but they came in situations that we should have been able to get out of without them hurting us," he added.

"I was pleased to see the girls respond with three runs in the fifth inning. I think we had a couple of scoring opportunities after that, but we just couldn’t come through with the big hit.’

"We struck out 10 times and it’s hard to beat anyone when you do that, especially a team like Harlan," Dau remarked.