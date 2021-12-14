Harlan defeats Monarch girls in Hawkeye 10 basketball

A lack of execution offensively led to a 72-37 loss for the Denison-Schleswig varsity girls to Harlan in Hawkeye 10 Conference basketball action on Friday night at Harlan.

The loss was the second in a row for Adam Mich’s D-S squad, which fell to 2-2 in the H-10 and 3-3 overall going into tonight’s (Tuesday) nonconference matchup with Odebolt-Arthur/Battle Creek-Ida Grove at Ida Grove.

Harlan went into the game ranked 15th in the state in Class 3A.

The tone of the game was set early on, as D-S missed all seven of its shots from the field in the first quarter and failed to score, as Harlan led 17-0 after the initial eight minutes of play.

Each team netted 11 points in the second quarter with Harlan holding a 28-11 lead at halftime.

The Cyclones then outscored the Monarchs 44-26 in the second half to win going away.

"We just didn’t execute offensively. Yeah, we had 23 turnovers, but not very many of those actually led to points for Harlan," commented Mich, whose team was 4-of-20 (20 percent) from three-point range and 12-of-47 (26 percent) overall from the field.

"Down 17-0 after the first quarter, we had to start gambling a bit defensively and that got us extended to where they (Harlan) were able to good looks at the basket," he added.

"Harlan has a nice team, but they’re not 35 points better than us. We just didn’t execute offensively and never got into any sort of rhythm on the offensive end," remarked Mich, whose club also was just 9-of-19 at the free throw line.

Harlan, meanwhile, was 8-of-17 from behind the three-point arc and 30-of-53 overall from the floor for 57 percent.

The Cyclones were just 4-of-10 at the foul line and turned the ball over 12 times on the night.

D-S did hold a slim

27-25 edge on the glass.

Sophie Sonnichsen was the lone D-S girl to reach double figures on Friday night, as the senior netted 10 points with one rebound and one assist.

Hannah Slater added six points and five boards.

Kiana Schulz had five points and four boards, while Kira Langenfeld finished with four points, eight boards and three steals.

Lauren Bowker and Olivia Meyer each had three points.

Whitlee Auen contributed two points, three boards, three assists and two steals.

Cambri Brodersen and Autumn Nemitz each had two points for the Monarchs.

"I thought Auen gave us a lot of energy off the bench. She plays hard and gets after it," Mich said.

JV results

Harlan won the junior varsity game, 53-17.

Addison Inman paced D-S with six points.

Samantha Chandler added four points. Mayah Slater had three points and three boards.

Score by Quarters

D-S....................0 11 13 13 - 37