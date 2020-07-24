Harlan ends season for D-S boys with third win over Monarchs

Harlan batters collected 12 hits on Monday night, as the Cyclones picked up their third victory of the season over Denison-Schleswig after a 13-3 triumph in five innings in the Class 3A, District 16 title game at Harlan.
D-S, which shut out Glenwood (11-0) in a district semifinal game last Friday night at Denison to reach Monday’s matchup, saw its season end at 11-9 overall.
Harlan’s season then ended two days later, as second-ranked Dallas Center-Grimes earned a state tournament berth with a 12-2 victory over the Cyclones in the Substate 8 title game at Dallas Center.
Monday’s game was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. at Harlan, but was moved up to a 5 p.m. start due to the possibility of storms in the area.
Harlan went up 2-0 with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning.
D-S came right back with two in the top of the second for the tie, but then the Cyclones scored twice in their half of the second to take the lead for good at 4-2.
Harlan then broke the game open with a six-run fourth inning that put the hosts up 11-2.
D-S got one back in the top of the fifth, but then Harlan plated three runs in the lower half of the fifth to end the game because of the 10-run rule.
"It wasn’t for lack of effort. Yeah, we had a few mental and physical mistakes, but Harlan just got their bats rolling and it became contagious for them," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Travis Wessel.
"I liked how we battled back to tie the game after falling down 2-0. We had opportunities after that to put runs on the board, but we stranded eight runners and just couldn’t get the big hit when we needed it," he added.
"An error and two walks to start the sixth loaded the bases for Harlan. Then Connor Bruck singled in two runs and that pretty much opened the floodgates, as they got their bats rolling and just caught fire."
"Harlan never hit the ball like that against us in our first two games, but on that night, everything seemed to go right for them and nothing for us," remarked Wessel, whose club had lost 2-0 and 1-0 in their previous two matchups against the Cyclones.
Jaxson Hildebrand went 2-for-2 with one run batted in for D-S.
Braiden Heiden was 1-for-3 with one run.
Jack Mendlik and Carter Wessel each went 1-for-3 at the plate. Charlie Wiebers went 1-for-1 with one run and Trey Brotherton wound up 1-for-2 with one run.
Harlan’s top four batters in the lineup combined for nine of the Cyclones’ 12 hits.
Bruck went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs. Joey Moser also went 3-for-3 with one RBI and three runs, while Isaiah Ahrenholtz went 2-for-4 with five RBIs and one run for the Cyclones, which stranded a total of four runners on the bases.
Mendlik started on the hill for D-S and threw three innings to take the loss. He allowed seven runs on four hits, struck out four and walked four in throwing 79 pitches.
Evan Turin relieved Mendlik and tossed one and two-thirds, yielding six runs on eight hits with one K and no walks in throwing 45 pitches on the day.
Eleven of Harlan’s 13 runs were earned.
Harlan’s Alex Monson picked up the pitching win after throwing three and two-thirds innings in relief of starting hurler Brenden Bartly.
Monday’s game was the final contest for five D-S seniors in Mendlik, Wiebers, Logan Dahm, Caleb Inman and Kane Langenfeld.
"It was tough for them, because it’s the end of a career for a lot of the seniors. Mendlik will have a chance to play in college, so he’ll get an opportunity at the next level," Wessel said.
"It’s always hard to say goodbye to a senior class, but they were a great group of guys that provided some outstanding leadership to our younger players. They’re going to start a new chapter in their lives and move on to bigger and better things," Wessel stated.
After a 1-5 start to the season, D-S won 10 of its final 14 games. The Monarchs won eight of 10 during a stretch from June 25 through July 13 that included a five-game win streak at one point.
"The season didn’t start the way we wanted, but the guys pulled together and things started to click for us midway through the year. We were playing pretty good baseball at the end and that’s what you wanted to see," Wessel said.
"In our postgame huddle, I told the guys that we were lucky and fortunate just to have a season. A lot of things were out of our control this year and I thought the guys handled everything with a lot of class and dignity on and off the field."
"I just want to thank the local administration for everything they did this season. I want to thank the governor and the state for letting us play. It was just awesome for the guys to have a season, and I’m definitely looking forward to next year with the corp of guys we have returning," Wessel said.