Harlan pulls away from D-S boys in second half

Harlan outscored Denison-Schleswig 32-19 in the second half, including 18-9 in the fourth quarter alone, as the Cyclones picked up a 62-44 Hawkeye 10 Conference victory over the Monarch boys on Friday night at Harlan.

The loss was the first of the season in five games for Derek Fink’s Class 3A sixth-ranked squad, which also slipped to 2-1 in conference play going into tonight’s (Tuesday) nonconference affair with Odebolt-Arthur/BC-IG at Ida Grove.

"Tonight was another tough conference road game against probably the conference preseason favorite in Harlan. I thought our guys battled through foul trouble early on to keep us in the game," commented Fink.

"But in the last few possessions of the third quarter and the start of the fourth, we were unable to get good looks on the offensive end. We didn’t guard Harlan real well for about six minutes and that was the difference in the game," he added.

Harlan led 16-14 after one quarter and 30-25 at halftime.

For the game, D-S was 4-of-18 from three-point range and 18-of-52 overall from the floor for 34.6 percent.

The Monarchs went to the free throw line eight times and made four.

Offensively, Carson Seuntjens and Luke Wiebers combined for 34 of the 44 points for D-S.

Seuntjens sank three, three-point shots and led the way with 23 points to go with three rebounds.

Wiebers added 11 points and three steals.

Gavin Hipnar netted three points with a team-high seven boards. Aiden Schuttinga also had three points, while Jaxon Wessel and Ricardo Casillas each had two points in the defeat.

"Give Harlan credit. They got us out of rhythm early on the offensive end and broke us down more than we had been in the first four games on the defensive end," Fink said.

The win for Harlan moved the Cyclones to 3-0 in H-10 play and kept Mitch Osborn’s club unbeaten at 4-0 on the season.

JV results

Harlan won the junior varsity game, 58-54.

Jake Fink tossed in 17 points to lead D-S.

Ricardo Casillas added 16 points, followed by Lucas Segebart with 14, Remi Lilleholm with six and Easton Emery with one.

Harlan led 32-14 at halftime.

The Monarchs outscored the Cyclones 22-8 in the third quarter to pull to within 40-36 going into the fourth.

Score by Quarters

D-S...................10 15 10 9 - 44