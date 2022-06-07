Harlan shuts out Monarch boys in Hawkeye 10

Harlan scored five runs in bottom of the first inning on Thursday night and that stood up, as the Cyclones picked up a 5-1 Hawkeye 10 Conference baseball victory over Denison-Schleswig at Harlan.

The loss dropped Travis Wessel’s D-S squad to 1-3 in Hawkeye 10 competition and 3-7 overall after 10 games.

Both teams managed only four hits in the game.

D-S stranded a total of six runners on the bases and comitted four errors on the night. Harlan, meanwhile, left four men on the bases and didn’t have an error.

Three of Harlan’s four hits came from its seventh and eighth hitters in the lineup.

“Harlan has a nice team and they’re going to win a lot of games, but you just can’t spot a team five runs, especially a good team like Harlan,” commented Wessel.

“In that first inning, we walked two and had a couple of errors that led to them scoring. Before it was over, they (Harlan) sent nine hitters to the plate and scored five runs,” he added.

“The guys didn’t quit, though, and competed well after that. We had some scoring chances throughout the game, but we just couldn’t string any hits together to produce runs,” the Monarch boss stated.

D-S scored its lone run in the top of the sixth.

For D-S, Jaxon Wessel went 1-for-2 with a double and one run scored.

Trey Brotherton also was 1-for-2, while Harrison Dahm and Wyatt Johnson each wound up 1-for-3 on the night.

Both D-S and Harlan got good performances from their starting pitchers.

Hunter Emery threw six innings for the Monarchs and settled down after giving up all five runs in the first.

For the game, Emery allowed the five runs on four hits, struck out three and walked three.

Harlan’s Braydon Ernst also threw six innings, yielding the one run on only three hits with six strikeouts and three walks.