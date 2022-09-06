Harlan tops Monarch girls in three sets

The Denison-Schleswig girls opened Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball action on Thursday night with a 3-0 loss at Harlan.

The host Cyclones defeated McKenzie Mich’s D-S squad 25-13, 25-14, 25-9, as the Monarchs went to 0-1 in Hawkeye 10 play, 3-5 overall in matches and 6-13 in games.

“We played well last weekend at Avoca and hoped that would carry over to Thursday night, but we struggled in serve receive and couldn’t pass the ball to give our hitters opportunities,” commented Mich.

“Harlan served okay, but we struggled getting that first pass up to our setter. We just never got into any sort of rhythm offensively and was kept out of system for the majority of the match,” she added.

“We had only nine kills all night and that’s not many in three games. We just have to do a better of receiving serve and making good passes to our setter to give our hitters a chance. And then we have to finish. That’s something we didn’t do against Harlan,” noted Mich.

Ashlyn Herrig hit all seven of her serves to lead D-S. Kaylie Baker was 7-of-8 with two aces.

Kaitlyn Bruhn was 6-of-6 at the service line, while Taylor Totten was perfect on all five of her serves. Anna Wiges and Claire Leinen both went 3-of-4 on the night.

Bruhn played despite hurting her ankle in her team’s final match against Riverside last Saturday at Avoca.

Leinen paced the Monarch hitters with five kills in the match. Bruhn and Addison Inman each had two kills.

Baker led D-S with four assists in the setting department. Inman and Leinen each had one assist.

Wiges had a team-high 12 digs. Herrig added six digs. Leinen followed with five. Inman had three, while Totten and Whitlee Auen each had two.

Inman and Maria Cardenas each had two block assists. Bruhn and Totten each had one block assist in the defeat.

JV results

Harlan won two straight games from the D-S junior varsity girls on Thursday night.

The Cyclones won 25-11, 25-16.

Lauryn Turin led all D-S servers by going 9-of-9 with two aces. Elli Heiden was 5-of-5 with two aces, while Quinlan Bygness also was 5-of-5.

The Monarchs had only three kills with Hannah Harris, Mayah Slater and Samantha Chandler all having one.

Taya Adams led D-S with two setting assists.

Heiden had a team-high five digs. Bygness followed with three.

Chandler and Nathalie Laarman each had one block assist.

Freshmen results