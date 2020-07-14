Harlan's Bruck shuts down Monarchs on only one hit

Harlan pitcher Connor Bruck shut out Denison-Schleswig on only one hit Friday afternoon, as the Cyclones picked up a 1-0 nonconference baseball victory over the Monarchs at Denison.
The loss snapped a five-game win streak for Travis Wessel’s D-S club, which fell for the second time this season to Harlan in slipping to 8-7 overall.
D-S lost a tight 2-0 decision to Harlan in their Hawkeye 10 Conference matchup back on June 22 at Harlan.
Harlan scored the game’s only run in the top of the first inning after the Cyclones loaded the bases.
Bruck led off the game with a double and eventually scored the game’s lone run.
Bruck had a no-hitter going until Monarch junior Braiden Heiden connected for a double to right field in the sixth inning.
Bruck struck out 11 D-S batters and walked only two in the game.
Besides Bruck’s performance, D-S also got a great complete-game effort on the mound from Evan Turin, who allowed the one run on six hits with eight strikeouts and three walks.
"It was a well-played game by both teams, as both pitchers threw extremely well. Today, we had a hard time laying off Bruck’s high pitch and he got a lot of our batters with that," Wessel said.
"Turin threw a great game. He really settled in and gave us opportunities to win. We sort of ran ourselves out of some innings offensively," remarked Wessel, whose team stranded a total of four runners on the bases.
Harlan left seven guys on base.
Turin also was the tough-luck losing pitcher against Harlan their first meeting, as he gave up only five hits in six innings of work that night on the hill.
D-S managed only one hit off two Harlan pitchers in that loss.