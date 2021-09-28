Hast sparks Boyer Valley past Woodbine

Brayden Hast threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more on Friday night, as Boyer Valley picked up its third consecutive victory with a 38-32 Eight-Man, District 10 triumph at Woodbine.

The win moved BV to 3-1 in District 10 and 4-1 overall going into this Friday’s non-district matchup with Ar-We-Va (3-2) at Dunlap.

BV rang up 362 total offensive yards against the Tigers.

Hast, playing under center at quarterback for BV, ran the ball 31 times for 208 yards with two rushing touchdowns.

He also completed 12-of-19 passes for 101 yards and three scores, including two TD throws to Drew Volkmann, who caught six balls on the night for 75 yards.

Hast and Jaidan Ten Eyck also hooked up for a short scoring pass.

Volkmann started at QB the first four games for BV, but was moved to a receiver for Friday’s game after injuring his wrist in last Friday’s win over West Harrison at Dunlap.