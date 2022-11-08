Hawkeye 10 volleyball teams released

The 2022 Hawkeye 10 All-Conference Volleyball Teams were released last week by league officials.

Denison-Schleswig had one all-conference selection, as senior outside hitter Kaitlyn Bruhn was an honorable mention selection for the Monarchs.

Bruhn tallied a total of 89 kills on the season, good for second on the team. She also was 196-of-201 with 20 aces in the serving department, while also being among the leaders with 137 digs.

Bruhn finished with 10 total blocks, including four solo and six assist blocks.

Four girls were unanimous all-league first-team selections in Kuemper Catholic seniors Ashlyn Badding (S) and Sophie Badding (MH/OH), Lewis Central senior Maddie Bergman (RH) and Red Oak junior Merced Ramirez (S/RS).

The complete list of all-conference performers are below.

First Team

Abby Smith, Atlantic, Sr., OH; Lexi Noelck, Atlantic, Sr., S/OH; Ashlyn Badding, Kuemper Catholic, Sr., S; Sophie Badding, Kuemper Catholic, Sr., MH/OH; Maddie Bergman, Lewis Central, Sr., RH; Anna Strohmeier, Lewis Central, Jr., MH; Ashlyn Haverman, Lewis Central, Jr., OH; Brooke Larsen, Lewis Central, Soph., S; Merced Ramirez, Red Oak, Jr., S/RS; Ellie Monahan, Council Bluffs St. Albert, Soph., L

Second Team

Jada Jensen, Atlantic, Sr., S/RS; Taylor Cole, Clarinda, Sr., OH; Doryn Paup, Creston, Sr., MH; Maddie Roenfeld, Glenwood, Soph., MH/OH; Madison Kjergaard, Harlan, Sr., L; Frannie Glynn, Kuemper Catholic, Jr., MH/OH; Addison Holt, Lewis Central, Jr., L; Gracie Hayes, Lewis Central, Sr., DS; Nicole Bond, Red Oak, Soph., L; Ashlynn Hodges, Shenandoah, Soph., OH

Honorable Mention

Addison Wagoner, Clarinda, Fr., OH: Kaitlyn Bruhn, Denison-Schleswig, Sr., OH; Delaney Holeton, Glenwood, Sr., L; Haley Bladt, Harlan, Sr., OH; Kaci Peter, Kuemper Catholic, Jr., OH/RH; Haylee Erickson, Lewis Central, Jr., S; Elise Thramer, Lewis Central, Sr., MH; Jocelyn O’Neal, Red Oak, Fr., RS; Marley Grey, Red Oak, Soph., OH: Macey Finlay, Shenandoah, Jr., L; Georgia Bohnet, C.B. St. Albert, Jr., OH; Landry Miller, C.B. St. Albert, Sr., OH

Final Team Standings

1. Kuemper Catholic 10-0

2. Lewis Central 9-1

3. Red Oak 8-2

4. Atlantic 6-4

5. Harlan 5-5

6. Shenandoah 4-6

7. Clarinda 4-6

8. C.B. St. Albert 4-6

9. Glenwood 4-6

10. Creston 1-9

11. Denison-Schleswig 0-10