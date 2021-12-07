Hawkeye standout daughter of Denison High School graduate

At six-feet, four-inches, University of Iowa freshman Addison O’Grady is a rising star for the Hawkeyes’ women’s basketball team.
The interest to our local readers?
Well, Addison’s mother is none other than Mary (Babe) O’Grady, a 1988 graduate of Denison High School and a member of the Monarchs’ 1987 six-player, state-qualifying basketball team that brought home the consolation championship and a third-place trophy.
She played for DHS under head coach Dwight Widen and averaged around 15 points per game as a junior and senior for the Monarchs.
Besides hitting the hardwood floor, she also competed in softball, tennis and volleyball at Denison.
Mary went on to play four years of college basketball for the University of South Dakota (USD) Coyotes.
Her and husband, Jack, currently live in Centennial, Colorado, and own a window and carpet cleaning company.
Addison, a reserve post player for Iowa, starred at Grandview High School in Aurora, CO., helping lead the Wolves to Class 5A state basketball titles as a freshman and junior and a runnerup finish as a sophomore.
In a phone interview on Friday afternoon, Mary O’Grady said that Addison received more than 25 college offers to play basketball before narrowing her choices to the University of Colorado, Utah University, the University of Washington and Iowa.
"I’m a huge Iowa fan being exposed to the Hawkeyes for so many years, but Addison at first didn’t want to like Iowa simply because I did," Mary said.
"We made a trip to Iowa City her senior year in high school and she knew after that she was going to be a Hawkeye," added Mary, who stated that Addison actually verbally committed to Iowa following her junior season at Grandview High.
"She liked Iowa’s style of using post players in their offense and that they have enjoyed a lot of success in recent years."
"She just liked how all of the girls got along so well," Mary said about Addison, who also had offers to play college volleyball at the NCAA Division 1 level.
Addison at 6-4 is obviously a threat down low for Iowa, but the backup center also has the shooting ability to knock down three-point baskets.
Through five games this season, Addison is averaging just under four points per game in 8-to-10 minutes of action per contest for the Hawkeyes.
Iowa started the season 4-0 before suffering its first loss to Duke (79-64) on Thursday night at Durham, North Carolina.
Addison played five minutes and scored two points in the loss.
"Addison loves it at Iowa. She loves her teammates. She recently told me that she’s very excited in her role with the Hawkeyes and that she definitely made the right choice," Mary said.
Iowa hosted Michigan State in Big 10 play on Sunday and will travel to Ames on Wednesday night for a matchup with Bill Fennelly’s Iowa State Cyclones.
Mary plans to be in Ames that night to watch her daughter play.
"I’m excited about that trip. We’re going to have family at the game, as well as some of my former high school teammates, so it’s going to be a lot of fun," Mary said.
Denison’s state tournament team in 1987 defeated Ankeny in the first round and Elk Horn-Kimballton in the second round, before falling to Lynne Lorenzen and Ventura in the semifinal round.
Denison then defeated Mediapolis in the tournament’s third-place game.
Current Iowa Associate Head Coach Jan Jensen played forward for the 1987 EH-K team.
"What’s funny about that is that I was a forward for Denison, but I got moved to defense for that game to help double team Jensen," Mary said with a laugh.
"That was brought up in the recruiting process with Jensen. It’s a good story," she noted.
Addison has two siblings, a twin sister, Jori, who stands 5-5, and a younger brother, Jackson, who stands 6-2.
"I’m six-foot and my husband is 5-11, so I think Addison got her height from me," Mary said with another laugh.