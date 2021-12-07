Hawkeye standout daughter of Denison High School graduate

In a phone interview on Friday afternoon, Mary O’Grady said that Addison received more than 25 college offers to play basketball before narrowing her choices to the University of Colorado, Utah University, the University of Washington and Iowa.

"I’m a huge Iowa fan being exposed to the Hawkeyes for so many years, but Addison at first didn’t want to like Iowa simply because I did," Mary said.

"We made a trip to Iowa City her senior year in high school and she knew after that she was going to be a Hawkeye," added Mary, who stated that Addison actually verbally committed to Iowa following her junior season at Grandview High.

"She liked Iowa’s style of using post players in their offense and that they have enjoyed a lot of success in recent years."

"She just liked how all of the girls got along so well," Mary said about Addison, who also had offers to play college volleyball at the NCAA Division 1 level.

Addison at 6-4 is obviously a threat down low for Iowa, but the backup center also has the shooting ability to knock down three-point baskets.