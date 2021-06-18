Hawkeyes knock off Bulldogs on baseball diamond

West Harrison ended Boyer Valley’s win streak at two games, as the Hawkeyes picked up a 4-1 Rolling Valley Conference baseball victory on Monday night at Mondamin.

The loss dropped BV to 2-6 in RVC play and 3-6 overall.

BV opened the scoring with a run in the top of the first inning, but WH came right back with two in the lower half to take the lead for good at 2-1.

The Hawkeyes then plated single runs in the third and fourth innings.

BV managed only four hits in the loss.

Bobby Gross led the way by going 2-for-3 with a pair of singles.

Adam Puck went 1-for-4 with one run. Mike Heffernan also was 1-for-3.

Hayden Soma started in the circle for BV and threw four innings. He gave up four runs on five hits, struck out one and walked two.