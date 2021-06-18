Hawkeyes knock off Bulldogs on baseball diamond

West Harrison ended Boyer Valley’s win streak at two games, as the Hawkeyes picked up a 4-1 Rolling Valley Conference baseball victory on Monday night at Mondamin.
The loss dropped BV to 2-6 in RVC play and 3-6 overall.
BV opened the scoring with a run in the top of the first inning, but WH came right back with two in the lower half to take the lead for good at 2-1.
The Hawkeyes then plated single runs in the third and fourth innings.
BV managed only four hits in the loss.
Bobby Gross led the way by going 2-for-3 with a pair of singles.
Adam Puck went 1-for-4 with one run. Mike Heffernan also was 1-for-3.
Hayden Soma started in the circle for BV and threw four innings. He gave up four runs on five hits, struck out one and walked two.
Heffernan also tossed two innings, yielding one hit with four Ks and one walk.