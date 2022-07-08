Heelan overpowers Monarch boys with nine-run first inning

A nine-run top of the first inning for Sioux City Heelan was the difference on Wednesday night, as the Crusaders earned a 12-1 victory in five innings on the baseball field over Denison-Schleswig at Denison.

It was the final regular season contest for both D-S and Heelan, as the Monarchs and Crusaders will open postseason play in Class 3A tonight (Friday).

D-S fell to 10-20 overall and will take on Creston (13-15) in a Class 3A, Substate 8 quarterfinal game at Creston.

Heelan, on the other hand, moved to 26-13 overall and will take on Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (8-12) in a Class 3A, Substate 2 quarterfinal game at Lewis and Clark Stadium at Sioux City.

Heelan scored its nine runs in the first inning on six hits, while taking advantage of four walks and a hit-batter by two D-S pitchers.

The Crusaders added a pair of runs in the top of the third and another in the fourth to make it 12-0.

D-S scored its lone run in the bottom of the fourth, as Wyatt Johnson reached and eventually crossed home plate on a double to the left-center gap by Devin Fink, who had just one of his team’s four hits on the night.

Jake Fink and Trey Brotherton both went 1-for-3, while David Cardenas singled in his only plate appearance for the Monarchs, which stranded a total of seven runners on the bases.

Heelan also left seven men on. The first nine Crusader batters in the first inning all reached and 11 went to the plate before an out was recorded.

D-S used three pitchers in the game.

Easton Emery started on the hill. He gave up six runs on three hits with three walks and didn’t record an out before being relieved by Wyatt Randeris.

Randeris tossed three innings, yielding five runs on seven hits with one strikeout and three walks.

Gavin Hipnar then took over for Randeris and threw two strong innings, allowing one run on one hit with four strikeouts to his credit.

“Heelan had a couple of hits in the first inning, but we helped them with walks, a hit-batter and an error that kept the inning alive. We just couldn’t get an out and they took advantage of our mistakes,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Travis Wessel.

“We just gave them too many free bases. They were agressive on the bases and put pressure on our defense to make plays,” he added.

“It was a rough start for Emery, but that happens in baseball. We then threw Randeris and Hipnar. Hipnar threw really well in his two innings and even Heelan’s coach complimented him,” Wessel remarked.

Heelan, meanwhile, had five pitchers take the mound against the Monarchs with all five throwing one inning.

Joseph Hope started on the hill, followed by Jackson Lochlin, Hunter Wauhob, Grant Hegarty and Shane Sanderson.

For Heelan, Jackson Freebern went 3-for-3 with a double, six runs batted in and one run scored.

Sean Schaefer was 2-for-3 with two runs, while Sanderson finished 2-for-4 with four runs scored for the Crusaders, which will enter postseason play having won seven of eight and 11 of its last 13 games.

About his team’s regular season, Wessel said he was proud of how his guys battled throughout the year.

“It didn’t go the way we wanted it to, but really if a few plays had gone our way, I really think we could have been around .500,” Wessel said.

“I really didn’t know how it was going to go after losing a talented senior class. We went into the season with guys adjusting to new positions and a lot of new faces in the lineup.”

“The kids have battled and we have improved, especially at the plate down the stretch. We’re getting a lot more quality at bats and we just need that to carry over into our substate game with Creston,” Wessel said.