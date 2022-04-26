Heelan trims Monarch soccer boys at Sioux City

The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys’ soccer team lost a tough 1-0 decision to Sioux City Heelan on Thursday night at Sioux City.

The loss dropped Nate Desy’s D-S squad to 2-4 overall in matches on the season.

D-S had five shots on goal with Chito Madera, Ramone Perez, Richard Gonzalez, Manny Alcaraz and Oscar Hernandez all getting off shots.

Chris Magana played in goal for the Monarchs and had six saves on the night.

“It was a great performance by the Monarchs and the players left everything on the field,” commented Desy.

Heelan also won the junior varsity match, 2-1.

Juan Tercero scored the lone goal for the Monarchs.